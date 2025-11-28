Is the Elon Musk anti gravity suit real? Viral video debunked

Elon Musk (Photo: Instagram/@multiversematrix)

Elon Musk's alleged anti-gravity suit is going viral on Instagram. The user multiversematrix uploaded two videos of the suit. The clips show Elon Musk seemingly levitating while wearing a mechanical suit that resembles Iron Man's.

In the caption, the user claimed that the videos are reportedly from the Dubai Tech Forum. The gear is supposedly created with Tesla's aerospace engineering, and built with "radiant thrusters, magnetic stabilizers, and anti-gravity boosters" that can allegedly make the wearer levitate.

As Elon Musk seemingly hovered in the air, the men around him clapped and recorded.

The two viral videos have garnered over 10 million views, 100,000 likes, and more than 3,000 comments.

The viral videos of Elon Musk wearing the anti-gravity suit are fake. They are created with Higgsfield AI, and the logo of the video-generating tool is seen at the bottom of the videos.

The user multiversematrix has uploaded multiple AI-generated videos in the past, including the Tata levitating shoes clip.

AI companies are getting backlash for using public figures like Elon Musk, actors, and singers, among others

As AI-generated videos spread across the internet, many users have created videos featuring celebrities, even those who have passed away.

Mark Roesler, the chairman and CEO of CMG Worldwide, the management company that represents deceased public figures like Elvis Presley, James Dean, and Albert Einstein, told the New York Post that they could not stop the fake videos.

He said most artists would look at the AI-generated clips and would demand that they be taken down.

However, it is not easily possible. Roesler noted that he did not like the videos, but he could see some positive sides to them.

"There are certain things we can stop and certain things we can’t. I don’t like it. But we can't stop everything, and there are a lot of positive uses that can come out of all this," the CEO stated.

Meanwhile, Disney and Universal Pictures sued Midjourney AI in June 2025. Warner Bros. Discovery followed in the footsteps and sued in September.

The same month, all of them filed a lawsuit against the Chinese AI company MiniMax, claiming it created content using copyrighted characters like the Woman Woman, Minions, and Darth Vader.

Along with numerous copyright owners filing lawsuits against AI companies, the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), which is representing 36 major Japanese animation and manga studios, sent a written request to OpenAI in October.

The organization asked the company to avoid using its IPs in its video-generating tool, Sora 2.

CODA sent the request on behalf of major companies like Kadokawa Corp., Kodansha Ltd., Toei Animation, Studio Ghibli, TV Asahi, and Shogakukan Inc., among others.

In other news, last month, a netizen expressed concern on X about the advancement of AI and said that anyone could generate videos and frame people for crimes they did not commit.

Elon Musk replied, saying that in the future, Grok AI would be able to detect fake videos and trace back their origins. Stay tuned for more updates on Elon and viral AI videos.