Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving 2025? Full guide to holiday hours, menu availability and what to expect

​Thanksgiving 2025 is on Thursday, November 27, and many people across the country will spend the day cooking, travelling, or relaxing with family.

Some businesses close for the holiday, but a few restaurants stay open for people who need a quick bite or don’t feel like cooking.

Fast food places like McDonald’s are always a popular choice on holidays. But the question most people have is simple: Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving this year?

Here is an easy guide to help you understand what to expect.

Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving 2025?

Yes, many McDonald’s restaurants will be open, but not all.

McDonald’s locations are run by different owners, so every store can choose its own holiday hours. This means:

Some McDonald’s will stay open all day.

Some will open for limited hours.

A few may decide to stay closed.

The best way to know your store’s timing is to check the official McDonald’s store locator or call your nearest branch before visiting.

If you are travelling or need something quick to eat before your Thanksgiving meal, there is a good chance you will find a McDonald’s nearby that is open.

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving?

Apart from McDonald’s, several other food chains also stay open on Thanksgiving, although many will have shorter hours.

Here are the big names expected to be open:

Starbucks – hours vary

– hours vary Dunkin’ – hours vary

– hours vary Waffle House – open

– open IHOP – open, hours vary

– open, hours vary Krispy Kreme – closes early at 2 p.m.

– closes early at 2 p.m. Wendy’s – hours vary

– hours vary Burger King – hours vary

– hours vary Cracker Barrel – open

– open Subway – hours vary

– hours vary Whataburger – open

Since timings differ by location, it’s always good to double-check before going.

Which restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving?

Some chains give all their employees the day off. These restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving:

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Taco Bell

Raising Cane’s

Texas Roadhouse

Firehouse Subs

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

First Watch

Cheesecake Factory will be closed too, except for two special stores in Hanover, Maryland, and Las Vegas.

What to expect at McDonald’s on Thanksgiving

If the McDonald’s near you is open, here is what you can expect:

Most places will offer the regular menu, but a few items may vary.

Service may be a little slower since holiday staffing can be smaller.

Delivery apps like Uber Eats or DoorDash may work in some areas but not all.

