"Reuters lies relentlessly": Elon Musk reacts to DOGE post criticizing the media house over disbanding claim

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as meet with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A new wave of internet drama started when Elon Musk replied to a comment about a Reuters article on DOGE - the government group he used to back online. The piece said the Department of Government Efficiency shut down sooner than expected, with some ex-members now working elsewhere in government.

It mentioned how Musk had helped promote the office at first, yet he hit back, calling the news false and blaming the media outlet for pushing wrong info.

DOGE's sudden shutdown triggers confusion as Trump officials push back and defend its work

On November 24, Reuters reported the quiet end of the Department of Government Efficiency - even though it was supposed to keep going for several more months. This much-hyped project began under President Donald Trump with big promises to cut red tape in D.C.

The outlet further reported that now, it's not operating independently anymore. Scott Kupor, who leads the Office of Personnel Management, admitted the closure during his initial comments on the topic, saying most tasks are now handled elsewhere across agencies. That’s a sudden change from past claims, when officials called DOGE a key piece of Trump’s plan to reshape how government spends money and gets work done.

Momentum online flipped quick once news about the administration started spreading - yet DOGE jumped in right away. Soon after Reuters published their story, the official profile reshared it but hit back hard, calling the report 'fake news.' That reply painted things as a mix-up over what the administration actually wants, stressing how Trump’s mission is fixing outdated government setups by reducing waste, bloated budgets, or shady use of funds.

To back this up, Dodge brought up axing 78 federal deals lately, saying it saved $335 million and showed real steps forward. It ended with a short line hinting at returning to normal Friday updates before long - suggesting this clash might just keep going. DOGE wrote:

"As usual, this is fake news from @Reuters. President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to modernize the federal government and reduce waste, fraud and abuse. Just last week, DOGE terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M. We’ll be back in a few days with our regularly scheduled Friday update."

Elon Musk reshared the DOGE's post on X and reacted:

"Reuters lies relentlessly"

