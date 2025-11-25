“She’s another whack job”: Bari Weiss’ Alan Dershowitz “charismatic” comment following Epstein file link triggers outrage online

Alan Dershowitz has not responded to the comments of Bari Weiss (Image via Getty)

Bari Weiss is being criticized on social media for her comments on Alan Dershowitz. A video of the CBS News editor-in-chief’s statement started trending on Tuesday, November 25.

The ongoing controversy emerged a few days after Dershowitz created headlines earlier this month for his claims related to the Epstein files. Alan said in the episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored that he intends to bring the important documents about Jeffrey Epstein in front of everyone. However, the judges have allegedly restricted him from doing the same.

While appearing at the Jewish Leadership Conference, Weiss said that she wants to use her position at the company to sideline the opinions of popular figures such as Tucker Carlson. The journalist expressed her intention to emphasize other personalities, such as Alan Dershowitz. She claimed that the values of such people are similar to every American.

Weiss said that individuals like Carlson and Andrew Tate do not represent the same values as most Americans. She further stated that it is the right time to speak for those who believe in things like liberty, freedom, individual responsibility, and more.

Weiss was then questioned on how she would achieve everything. She responded by saying that it is important to change the “lines of what falls in the 40-yard lines of acceptable debate and acceptable American politics and culture.” She mentioned that it is necessary to focus on people who are on the centre-left and centre-right when they speak to someone else.

Weiss recalled the recent debate between radio host Dana Loesch and Alan Dershowitz, as she stated:



“Now these are people that have wildly different opinions on the second amendment and yet showing that they can have good face, very passionate, very charismatic disagreement and still like each other at the end of the day. We think it’s important and so it’s, for me, it’s always about the curation.”









Meanwhile, netizens reacted to Weiss' words on X (formerly Twitter), who criticized Weiss for using the word “charismatic” for Dershowitz.



“Hey All, Bari Weiss thinks Alan Dershowitz, who advocated for a Ghislaine Maxwell Pardon, who is in the Epstein Files, is what Americans want to see because he’s charismatic. Omfg. She’s another whack job,” @suzanne_cummins wrote.



The responses continued, with a user saying that Weiss was dangerous.



“She’s incredibly dangerous. Literally mindnumbingly so. She aims to use her new power to slam shut the Overton Window on what people are allowed to know. Don’t let her,” @not_insayne said .



Another user described Weiss as a “deranged” person.



“Did she call Dershowitz charismatic. She’s far more deranged than we think,” @abierkhatib commented .



One of the individuals was spotted supporting Weiss, claiming that America wants Alan Dershowitz.



“The youth of America demand Alan Dershowitz. And the feeling is mutual,” @odanacmoncmon said .



One of the responses featured the individual describing Weiss' comments as a joke.



“This is a perfect joke down to the punchline,” @zanab__ stated .



Alan Dershowitz opens up about not being able to release the Epstein files







As mentioned earlier, the New York City native claimed in Piers Morgan Uncensored that the judges were not letting him release the important documents of the Epstein files. According to Mediaite, Alan Dershowitz requested the authorities to reconsider their decision.

Dershowitz said in the episode that he wants to give the files allegedly in his possession to Piers Morgan. He even questioned the reasons behind stopping him. He additionally responded to the claims of Kamala Harris’ former advisor Mike Nellis, who said that Dershowitz’s documents represent a minor portion of the Epstein files.

Dershowitz mentioned that the White House and Justice Department will never release all of the files. He explained the same by adding:



“It’ll never end as long as judges are sealing depositions. I know what’s in those documents! I know something you don’t know! I know what’s in those documents. That’s why it’s so important to get these judicial documents out there, if the judge will give me the permission.”



On the other hand, netizens have continued reacting to Bari Weiss’ viral video. However, Alan Dershowitz has not responded to the same, as of this writing.