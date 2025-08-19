Who are Elon Dershowitz’s parents? All about producer’s family as he dies at 64

Attorney Alan Dershowitz, speaks to the press in the Senate Reception Room during the Senate impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Elon Dershowitz, a film and podcast producer best known for co-producing the Oscar-winning Reversal of Fortune (1990), passed away from a stroke this Sunday at 64.

Dershowitz's death concludes an eclectic career which included Hollywood production, sports documentaries, podcasting, and former youthful magician. In addition to professional accomplishments, Dershowitz was known for his deep devotion to family.

Elon Dershowitz was the son of Alan Dershowitz, well-known lawyer and Harvard Law professor, and Sue Barlach, who passed away in 1983. According to The New Yorker, Alan and Sue had very public lives and were marked by public tragedy and private triumph, experiences that would shape Elon as well.

Alan Dershowitz, who was born in 1938 in Brooklyn, New York, became perhaps the best-known attorney in America during a long and controversial career defending prominent clients as O.J. Simpson, Mike Tyson, and more recently Donald Trump.

He also defended financier Jeffrey Epstein, which added notoriety to his name. Alan was also a prolific writer and commentator and often made the news for his very vocal positions on law, politics, and civil liberties.



Alan married Sue Barlach in 1959. He and Sue had a difficult 17 years as husband and wife before divorcing. During the custody proceedings, Barlach claimed that the marriage had damaged her health, which Alan denied.

Ultimately, Alan Dershowitz was granted custody. Sue eventually passed away, which authorities said was a probable suicide, on New Year’s Eve in 1983 (Daily Beast). She drowned in the East River.

A look into Elon Dershowitz's other family connections

Elon Dershowitz's family connections were not limited just to his parents. His aunt Marilyn, who is on Sue's side, married Nathan Alan's younger brother. Marilyn was very connected with the Dershowitz family even up until her death in 2011, after being hit by a U.S. Post Office truck in Manhattan.

At the time of his death, Elon was survived by his father Alan, and his step-mother Carolyn Cohen (the woman Alan married in 1986). Carolyn has had a constant influence on Alan's life for many years now and stood by Alan through his very public and high-profile legal battles.



Elon also leaves behind his siblings and family members, including his brother, Jamin, and sister, Ella, their spouses, and kids. According to The Journalism Post, Elon is remembered by the family members as Uncle E.

Elon Dershowitz loved to eat, and liked to take family and friends to new restaurants. He loved movies, and followed the NBA and WNBA closely and was a big sports fan. He also loved to perform stand-up comedy and collect art which included Edvard Munch lithographs, magic posters, and rare letters.

While Elon Dershowitz's life was defined by success in film, television, and podcasting, his family mostly remembers his kindness and warmth. He was a loving son and a person who embodied the resilience of his own tragedy.