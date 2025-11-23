Budget-friendly chocolate at Sam's Club has shoppers comparing it to Ghirardelli

Member's Mark milk chocolate melting wafers are back at Sam's Club - so it might help people to get there early if they hope to snag them without the crowds. Early hours tend to stay quiet, since more people show up by afternoon, hauling carts full of cookies, candies, and last-minute decor.

If you've got a Plus pass, slipping in at 8 a.m. means fewer folks around, plus easier access to surprise deals before they sell out. While checking the holiday aisle one morning, something special stood out: perfect for dipping fruit or pretzels when guests come over.

Sam's Club's budget-friendly melting wafers are here just in time for holiday baking

Sam's Club just rolled out its Member's Mark Milk Chocolate Flavored Melting Wafers, jumping into the holiday baking scene early - these are already on shelves and meant for members who want quality without overspending. For less than $8, you get a full 34 ounces, which means way more bang for your buck versus pricier names such as Ghirardelli or Dolci Frutta that charge close to double per ounce, as reported by Allrecipes.

You'll find them in two types: one rich milk chocolate blend plus a creamy white chocolate pick, each made to melt evenly, so they work great for different uses around the kitchen. Use them to dip fresh strawberries, cover pretzel sticks, add flair to cupcakes, or even whip up things like DIY truffles or Oreo balls when prepping seasonal sweets.

If going with white chocolate, go for colorants made from oils or powders instead of liquids, because wet ingredients or watery dyes might cause clumping - that turns the mix lumpy and ruined fast. Folks might spot basic stuff near the snacks down at the corner shop, yet craft shops usually stock way more colors and textures when you're going all out.

You'll generally find the wafers tucked by the cake mixes in Sam's Club, but now and then they pop up with almonds, sweetened milk, or festive goods - so take a quick look elsewhere or just ask an employee if you can't track them down.

