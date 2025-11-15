Sam’s Club Enters the Protein Shake Arena With New Ultra-Filtered Beverage

Sam's Club launches a Member's Mark Ultra-Filtered Milk Shake, and the shoppers are already talking about the shake. The warehouse retailer has been a place for basics and low-cost home items. They still draw attention because the warehouse retailers' private-label items stand out.

Members Mark makes copycat versions of snacks, drinks, and frozen meals. They have earned a name for making products that sometimes beat the originals. Following recent wins with its Checkers-inspired fries and Costco-style treats, Sam's Club is back with another headline-making release: a protein shake that mirrors a fan-favorite brand, minus the premium price tag.

Sam's Club steps into the protein shake trend with a cheaper rival that shoppers are already buzzing about

The protein products still rule the grocery shelves, and this time, Sam's Club is jumping directly onto the bandwagon with an already released product that is already causing some buzz. The retailer has also launched the Member's Mark Ultra-Filtered Milk Shake, which is a product that is well placed to compete with the high-protein drinks that Fairlife has really made a splash with in the market.

As the reviewers have pointed out, the newcomer not only equalizes the macronutrients in Fairlife on a point-by-point basis, but possibly even out-tastes it. Mixed with ultra-filtered milk and designed without synthetic colorants, artificial growth hormones, or unneeded fillers, the shake provides 30 grams of protein in a creamy, dessert-like consistency- becoming likened to melted vanilla ice cream, as reported by Allrecipes.

With a 12-pack price of $18.98, buyers are able to grab it at several dollars cheaper than its Fairlife counterpart, which makes it a strong value proposition to buyers who use protein beverages as their daily energy source, whether it be during gym sessions, extended shifts, or meal replacements. Its competitive pricing, clean ingredient list, and fanbase are developing, making the new shake a serious competitor to an already crowded and fast-growing market, Sam's Club Shake.

