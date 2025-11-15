What did Rainn Wilson write to Justin Baldoni? The Office star reveals his text message to the actor amid his Blake Lively legal battle

Rainn Wilson speaks on stage during Fan Expo Chicago 2025 on August 16, 2025 in Rosemont, Illinois (Image via Getty)

Rainn Wilson's text messages expressing sympathy to Justin Baldoni have been submitted by the latter's legal team as part of his legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

The texts were part of a group conversation among multiple people, including Justin Baldoni, It Ends With Us producer Jamy Heath, singer Andy Grammer, among others, according to court documents cited by Entertainment Weekly.

The group chat, which dates back to January 5, 2024, opens with Wilson asking for an update with the message "Any update Brothers?"

In response, Baldoni described an "ambush," involving Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, referring to it as "one of the hardest nights of my life."

"My brain was trying to defend itself when they were needing me to apologize for all of the ways I have f***ed up and made her feel unsafe. Ryan was talking to me like a five-year-old and scolding me, They essentially said that Jamey and I are not who we claimed to be and that for us to have a podcast is unsafe because it makes people feel like we are safe," Baldoni wrote in his first message.

Wilson responded with compassion, writing:

"Oh my God. I can't believe it. You were set up and ambushed and personally attacked. I'm stunned. I completely relate to you being stunned, like a deer in the headlights."

Baldoni further wrote that he was "emotionally paralysed" and was "embarrassed that I was unable to even formulate the correct words to apologise," which led to It Ends With Us producer Jamey Heath, also named in Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit, to apologise on his behalf.

In response to that, Rainn said:

"Probably better that you didn't immediately Just start apologizing. So grateful that Jamey is your partner, and could step in diplomatically as needed. Onwards brother. Make a great and important and entertaining piece of storytelling. That's all you can do now. So sorry for what you went thru."

According to multiple outlets, the It Ends With Us actor and Rainn Wilson have been connected since 2016, when the former appeared on Wilson's Baháʼí Blogcast podcast in July 2016 to discuss their shared Bahá'í faith, and later made multiple appearances together.

More about Justin Baldoni's texts to Rainn Wilson

Elsewhere in the aforementioned texts sent by Justin Baldoni to Rainn Wilson, the former said that he "was read from a phone all of the things that I did," and admitted that "while many of them were based on actual situations, the events were wrong and things were taken completely out of context."

"The [words] creepy and abuse were used in reference to me in my behavior I was then given the words of what to say, and had to apologize which I was unable to do because my brain was trying to comprehend what was happening. I was in shock and basically went into feeling like I was a seven-year-old again when I got home last night," Justin added.

The 41-year-old star further shared that his "brain was struggling because what I wanted to say and do was run and blow this whole movie up because I feel this was so unjust." However, he explained that the "only path forward was to acknowledge her and Ryan's feelings and apologize and take the wrath of an angry husband- yeah, I couldn't even do that correctly."

"We were told this was the worst experience of her life and others have witnessed this behavior, and the behavior on our set was creepy," he added.

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, among others, of s*xual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

In response, Justin filed a $400 million countersuit for civil extortion, defamation, breach of contract, and invasion of privacy against Lively and her husband. However, his lawsuit was dismissed by U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman in June 2025.