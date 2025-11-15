Dallas Regional Medical Centre under fire after nurse delays treatment to ask intake questions to a labouring woman screaming in pain

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 27: A pregnant woman holds her belly on September 27, 2016 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

A viral TikTok video has sparked widespread outrage, which shows a woman, identified as Karrie Jones, in visible pain, waiting in a wheelchair to be admitted for labour at Dallas Regional Medical Centre in Mesquite, Texas, while a nurse continues with intake questions.

The video, captured by Karrie Jones's mother Kash (@kashman2814), includes a text overlay describing the delivery as "AWFUL."

It also states that Jones waited in the waiting area for more than 30 minutes and gave birth to her son just 12 minutes later.

While the caption further alleges that a "deathly charge nurse" prioritised "paperwork over life."

In the clip, Karrie can be heard screaming in pain, saying the baby is "n her a**," as her mother questions the nurse "Ya’ll treat all your patients like this or just the Black ones?"

In another clip, featuring Karrie crying and pushing, her mother can be heard questioning: "Are y’all for real right now? Does she have to give birth in a chair?"

In response, the nurse said that she can't take Karrie upstairs, prompting her mother to ask why the staff would "take a chance of infections and her having a baby in this chair."

In a follow-up video, Kash confirmed that the baby boy is "eating well, sleeping well, looking good."

"Due to the stress and the trauma that occurred in the triage area the baby had a bowel movement in mom and the fluids was green," she added.

The video drew outrage, prompting criticism of the health care system.

"Hospitals are becoming worse and worse. Nurses and doctors do not care anymore. The health system is disgusting. The hours people have to wait to be seen is outrageous. Severe shit and you’ll be in the waiting room for HOURS AND HOURS. I don’t respect nurses or doctors anymore," said one user.

"Medicine is a business, it’s about the bottom line not the patient any more," wrote another user.

"Most doctors, hospitals, and their staff could give a ____ about us. I hate having to go. Ignorant, lazy, and hateful," another user commented.

The Dallas Regional Medical Centre's response

The Dallas Regional Medical Centre shared an official statement regarding the situation.

"At Dallas Regional Medical Center, the safety, dignity, and well-being of our patients are always our highest priorities. We are committed to providing compassionate, high-quality care to every person who comes through our doors, and we are reviewing this situation to understand what occurred."

They further wrote that they can't share more "details at this time" due to "patient privacy laws," but confirmed that their "focus remains on ensuring that every patient receives the attentive, respectful care they deserve."

In a subsequent video, Kash cautioned viewers against going to the hospital, saying:

"Do not go to this hospital. They do not care about Black women or their babies."

She also recounted that the family had called ahead, expecting the staff to be prepared for labor.

However, once they arrived outside the emergency room, they were directed to the front entrance.

"I'm sorry, this is for ambulances only," said one of the nurses, according to Kash.

After finally obtaining the wheelchair, the nurse refused to accompany her to her daughter, so a police officer in the lobby helped her get her daughter from the back of the vehicle, who "could not move," Kash further shared.

She also claimed the nurse told Karrie, who was relocated to the lobby in pain, that she "can’t do anything until she signed the papers," which prompted Kash to hand it to her herself.

When Kash inquired whether her daughter could finally move to the labour and delivery room, one of the nurses allegedly refused, stating:

"I have to do the paperwork and get her a band before we can send her upstairs."

