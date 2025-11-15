Burger King Rolls Out New Sonic the Hedgehog King Jr. Meal with Limited-Edition Toys (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Burger King's latest move is grabbing attention, as the chain debuts a Sonic the Hedgehog-themed King Jr. Meal, adding to a growing lineup of bold, pop-culture-driven releases. Instead of just new burgers, they’ve leaned into hype with moves like the BBQ Brisket Whopper, bringing back Cini Minis after fans begged, and dropping a Halloween promo that lit up social media.

Lately, though, it's less about what’s on the plate and more about connecting with crowds through pop culture. By teaming up with Sega's legendary blue speedster, they're pulling gamers into the fold with exclusive toys you can only get with a meal. Each pack holds different figures, fueling a scramble among families and collectors alike - all trying to grab the full crew before stores sell out.

Burger King drops limited-run Sonic toys with King Jr. Meals as fans race to collect the full set

Burger King's now serving up Sonic the Hedgehog fun, dropping a short-run lineup of character toys with their King Jr. Meals. This time around, you'll find six cool mini figures based on famous faces from the series - think Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Rouge the Bat, even Shadow - with four special crowns styled after top characters, too, as reported by Allrecipes. Grab one through a kid's combo that swaps in options like burgers or nuggets, sides like fries or apple bites, and a beverage, making it solid for families who love retro game vibes.

Instead of sticking to old tricks, BK keeps linking up with culture hits, jumping off past tie-ins like Naruto, Scooby-Doo, and How to Train Your Dragon - all part of pushing unique stuff people can gather over time. No word yet on exactly when these pieces vanish from stores, but chatter online is rising fast; full sets are already popping up resold way above price tags - so if you're eager, better snag them soon before they're gone for good.

