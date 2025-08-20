Why was Nykia Hamilton fired from Burger King? Employee who went viral for running an entire outlet alone, launches GoFundMe

A Burger King restaurant (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A South Carolina woman, Nykia Hamilton, who went viral for working a shift entirely alone at a Burger King earlier this year, has been fired. Taking to her TikTok on August 8, 2025, Hamilton announced the development.

The clip showed a tearful Nykia sitting in her car. The mom of three explained she was fired because she had been late to work, adding:

"Bruh (they) fired me because I’ve been late because of my kids. My kids come first... Y’all don’t pay for no babysitter, or nothing."

Burger King Employee that went Viral for Working 12 Hour Shifts Alone, has been fired from her job, for coming to work late! ⏰🍔💔 pic.twitter.com/5Em4NK9lc4 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) August 19, 2025

Hamilton first made headlines in July after a customer shared a video of her running an entire Burger King outlet in Columbia, SC, alone. The clip showed her preparing food, working the drive-thru, cleaning, and managing the counter all on her own. At the time, she told WACH Fox 57 that a co-worker quit mid-shift, and the fast food franchise didn't have anyone who could come in, forcing her to work the entire shift alone.

In light of the recent development, Nykia launched her GoFundMe campaign with an initial goal of $60,000. She later increased it to $90,000 as contributions poured in. It has reached 80% of its target as of Wednesday.

Nykia Hamilton ended up running the Burger King store alone for 12 hours on the fateful day

In her recent TikTok, Nykia Hamilton shared an insight into her emotional struggles. She called out comments criticizing a piece of jewelry she wore, stating it was a cheap piece from the fast-fashion store, Shein. Hamilton continued:

"I’m already aggravated, I’m already depressed, all of this mental sh*t, and motherf**k f**k with me, so leave me alone... I ain’t want no fame, no money, none of this sh*t."

The emotional 25-year-old mom noted that she had been trying to "keep pushing" for the sake of her children. But the recent development has left her defeated.

On her GoFundMe page, Nykia Hamilton wrote she was the viral "Burger King Mom." She explained she was a single mom of three working two jobs to support her family. She thanked those who could contribute, adding:

"I wasn't expecting my life to change how it did. I really do everything for my kids."

Nykia Hamilton, a 25-year-old mother of three who recently went viral for single-handedly running a Burger King in SC, has been recognized for her hard work and dedication with a $500 cash prize from WACH FOX and the Jeffcoat Law Firm.



Full story: https://t.co/6TVfAV8cFl pic.twitter.com/VEBmQ4vpxh — WACH FOX (@wachfox) July 21, 2025

After going viral in July, Hamilton spoke to WACH. She explained that she ended up running the Burger King store for 12 hours on the fateful day. During her interview she explained that she was often forced to choose between providing for her children and spending time with them, stating:

"I be missing out on my kids’ lives when I work so much. I have to provide for them, but I really don’t have time to spend with them, and it hurts me a lot."

Netizens were quick to comment in her support, asking for accountability on the fast food company's part. Others praised Hamilton's work ethic, noting she deserved a raise. WACH awarded her a $500 cash prize for her dedication.

At the time, Burger King released a statement that their policy mandated more than one employee working any given shift and that they would take necessary action after assessing the situation.