Nykia Hamilton GoFundMe inches closer to $130,000 days after viral Burger King mom fired from job

Nykia Hamilton, the viral Burger King mom, was recently fired from the South Carolina store where she worked (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Nykia Hamilton, the viral Burger King mom, recently lost her job at a South Carolina store in the fast food chain, more than a month after trending on TikTok.

Amid her firing, a GoFundMe launched to help Hamilton has seen a spike in donations. Over 300 users donated to the campaign on Sunday, August 24, while it is closing in on its goal of $130,000. The viral Burger King mom created the fundraiser on July 9, and per Rolling Out, it had an initial goal of $60,000.

UPDATE: GoFundMe for Nykia Hamilton has raised over $118,000 https://t.co/TNLg0J6QoU pic.twitter.com/DHV7PoBDlS — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 23, 2025

According to the New York Post, the Nykia Hamilton GoFundMe had already raised $81,137, and within the next five days, the total donations had gone past $125,000. The single mom of three had organized the fundraiser to support her kids. After going viral on TikTok, Hamilton launched the GoFundMe. She also wrote in its description:

“I am a 25-year-old single mom of 3 who works 2 jobs. I just went viral for working on TikTok. If you wanna contribute, it's ok. Thank y'all for the support. I wasn't expecting my life to change how it did. I really do everything for my kids.”

After the community showed an interest in the GoFundMe recently, the viral Burger King mom expressed her gratitude and promised to drop a video:

“Thank yall so much for the support I didn’t expect turn out but I promise I won’t let yall stay tune for videos dropping soon”

The former Burger King employee went viral in July, after a TikTok clip from a user, @dejlatae, captured her running a South Carolina-based outlet alone. The TikToker asked her followers to help her before she lost her job in the following month.

Nykia Hamilton, aka the viral Burger King mom, got fired earlier this month for being late

Burger King just fired Nykia Hamilton, mom-of-3, who went viral after running the store alone for 12 hours pic.twitter.com/2Sv26IDv2J — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 22, 2025

Nykia Hamilton went viral for working alone at a Columbia, South Carolina Burger King store. After catching the attention of many users on TikTok, WACH FOX interviewed the viral Burger King mom. Hamilton revealed how she had to work at the outlet and close it herself after a co-worker quit. She said:

“One of my employees just quit on me, and they didn’t have anyone else to come in, so I had to work by myself and close by myself. Had to do the dishes, do prep, do the floor, do the front counter, drive-thru.”

Nykia also reflected upon not being able to give time to her children:

“I be missing out on my kids’ lives when I work so much. I have to provide for them, but I really don’t have time to spend with them—and it hurts me a lot.”

After the TikTok went viral, Hamilton received some assistance, but weeks later, she was fired. In a clip published on her TikTok account, @kianolabel, she claimed on August 8:

“Bruh Burger King fired me because I’ve been late, because of my kids, bruh.”

She asserted that her kids come first, while the companies don’t pay enough to hire a babysitter. Hamilton indignantly expressed her financial troubles and mental health, as she held back her tears. She added:

“I didn’t want no fame, no money, no none of this s***. My mind is already f***ed up. I’m trying to keep pushing for my kids but I cannot do this s*** no more. I cannot! The devil been on my back bad. You know what he got, he won. I promise you he won.”

However, Hamilton later thanked the social media users for helping her via GoFundMe. She has also continued to upload more TikTok clips featuring her kids and mother.