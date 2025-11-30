When does Ulta Beauty Cyber Monday Sale start? Dates and more explored

Ulta Beauty Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Cyber Monday is almost here, so fans of beauty stuff are getting ready for Ulta Beauty's top online deal fest this fall. This time, the sale starts Sunday, November 30 at noon CT - no waiting. You’ll find over 400 special offers on makeup, skin care, hair goodies, and scents. Some prices drop as much as 40%, giving you a solid chance to grab your go-tos or test something fresh - but only if you shop online.

Ulta Beauty Cyber Monday 2025 big deals on makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance

Cyber Monday 2025 kicks off at Ulta Beauty on November 30 starting at noon CT - deals roll out until December 1, bringing huge savings across makeup, skin care, hair products, and scents. Instead of waiting, jump in early because discounts hit up to 40% on color palettes, while gift bundles drop by half price.

Estée Lauder drops 30%, whereas more than four hundred perfumes go down between 20% and 30%. K-Beauty fans score nearly 40% off, Clinique matches the 30% mark, and Sol de Janeiro gives a solid quarter off. Lancôme joins with 30% slashed, Benefit Cosmetics does the same, along with tools and brushes dipping close to 40%.

Tarte cuts prices by a third; Urban Decay goes deeper with half off selected items. bareMinerals follows suit at 30%, Anastasia Beverly Hills holds steady there too, SACHEU tags along, PEACH & LILY dips slightly lower at 35%. OLAPLEX takes 30% but skips big sizes; Morphe mirrors that cut. IT Cosmetics dives near 40%; Drybar clips 30% though some high-end stylers don’t qualify.

Kiehl’s since 1851 stays flat at 30%, so do Maybelline, Laura Mercier, TULA, OLEHENRIKSEN, Kylie Cosmetics, Philosophy - and even Billie Eilish's scent line plays along. Bubble lets you save 25%, just skip tiny versions or lip stuff. T3 tools get selective markdowns around 30%, MAËLYS chips in 25%, plus grab Joybright boxes for under 17 bucks. Members of Ulta Rewards, especially Diamond and Platinum levels, unlock extra steals.

Signing up via email, text message, or app alerts keeps you ahead when flash deals pop. Peek at their holiday guide online - it lays out gifts clearly, includes service bookings, e-cards, picks for everyone. Whether shopping for others or treating yourself, timing couldn't be better.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!