When does The Body Shop Cyber Monday Sale start? Dates and more explored

The Body Shop Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The Body Shop USA kicked off its Cyber Monday deals early, running alongside Black Friday offers - but no clear end date's been shared yet. You'll find price cuts on favorite skin care, body soaks, or makeup items right now; insiders in the Love Your Body Club™ sometimes score first dibs. Because nobody knows when it wraps up, keep an eye on the main site to grab bargains while they last.

The Body Shop Cyber Monday 2025 deals

The Body Shop’s back at it, shaking things up this holiday with fresh Cyber Monday bargains. This year, you’ll get 30% off every item - a deal that kicks off on Black Friday and runs straight through Cyber Monday, so there's plenty of time to pick what you like. If you're part of the Love Your Body Club™, you'll skip ahead - getting into sales first, grabbing top picks while others wait.

The sale’s big draws are lots of hand-care picks built for busy hands - meant to feed and shield them. These lotions use a thin, gel-like mix that soaks in fast, giving smoothness minus any slick layer. When deep moisturizing is needed, balms stay on longer, ideal if your skin feels parched; especially the top-selling Hemp Shield, known for locking in dampness all day.

Lots of these deals claim up to four full days of moisturizing power - you’ll spot crowd-loved types such as Almond Milk balm, Coconut blend, Moringa version, plus Shea-rich one. You can also grab scents people love: British Rose, Mango zest, Strawberry pop, or tangy Pink Grapefruit, with some jars going for just 10 bucks.

To make holidays less stressful, The Body Shop gives free delivery on purchases above $65 - so you save more without lifting a finger. Thanks to big deals, head-start perks for insiders, lots of choices, yet hassle-free drop-offs, their Cyber Monday event turns into a solid chance to grab something nice for you or snag meaningful presents for people close by.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!