When does Lululemon Cyber Monday Sale start? Dates and more explored

Lululemon Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lululemon's Cyber Monday offers tie into their longer holiday sale, letting people grab reduced prices on favorite fitness and casual sportswear before the festive wave fades. Instead of waiting, special pricing began earlier - on Black Friday, November 28, 2025 - and runs until Cyber Monday on December 1.

You'll find sought-after pants, outerwear, gear, plus activewear styles included, many marked down 50 - 60% under the "We Made Too Much" deal drop. Since supplies are tight and fast sellers vanish overnight, getting in early means scoring premium picks for way less. If you're updating your gym look or hunting presents, browsing the Cyber Monday pages online helps lock in savings before they're gone. For more upcoming deals, keep an eye on their official website.

Lululemon Cyber Monday highlights

Lululemon's Cyber Monday deal could be big news for workout gear fans - this year brings steep cuts on their "We Made Too Much" line, but watch out: some stuff won't be returnable, meaning you've gotta peek at each item's fine print. You can grab the Define Jacket Nulu for $99 - $109 in shades like Blissful Pink/Gold/Gold, Goodnight Plum, or Rainforest Green, along with Red Clay and Dotted Magnolia Pink Multi.

The Dance Studio cargo pants go for $59 - $89 if you pick colors such as Olive Brown, Lava Cake, Sheer Oak, Army Green, Black - or any of six others they're offering. Align™ High-Rise Pants (28") drop to $49 - $69 in picks like Dotted Magnolia Pink Multi, Bay Leaf, Dusty Lilac, plus Rockwood and two dozen more tones.

If outerwear's your thing, the Scuba Oversized Hoodie sits between $89 - $99, while the Wunder Train Tight (25") runs $39 - $59 in over 23 hues - from Midnight Haze Black Multi to Floral Breeze Olive Brown Black, Deep Sea Blue, or Blue Twill. Most discounts pop up online, yet a few shops might run small specials; shipping's free on eligible buys, and yes, gift cards work here.

Items in perfect sizes or trendy colors - especially Align leggings and Nulu jackets - are likely to vanish fast, so jumping in early makes sense. Lululemon adds fresh picks and lower prices to its "We Made Too Much" page all the time.

Even though you might see a drop in cost soon after buying, Cyber Monday deals usually don't stack with extra promotions. People can pay using popular credit cards or PayPal instead. That makes it a solid chance to score top-notch workout gear cheaper - especially when online sales are firing on all cylinders.

