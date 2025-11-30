Min-Maxed Role-Playing Game GoFundMe raises over $100000 for DnD campaign, Guinness world record holder Jack Lepiarz thanks community

Jack the Whipper is collaborating with other content creators for the Min-Maxed role-playing game campaign (Image via Instagram/@jacqueszewhipper)

Sellsword Arts Studio has paused its Min-Maxed role-playing game GoFundMe donations after receiving overwhelming support from the fans. The campaign raised over $100,000, an amount five times its initial $ 20,000 goal.

For those unaware, the Texas-based studio is organizing a Dungeons & Dragons collaboration. The Sellsword Arts trio - David, Clark, and Megan – stated on the GoFundMe page:

“We want to bring everyone to the Sellsword Arts Studio in Texas to film an Epic, Unpredictable and absolutely Hilarious campaign were we will put ourselves into the game. And... this comes with some upfront costs that we need your help with. Flights, Hotels, Equipment and if we are lucky... an immersive set!”

Sellsword Arts is collaborating with fellow content creators Jack the Whipper, Blumineck, Instructor Bensei, and Tater the Bard for its role-playing game campaign. According to the GoFundMe page, the organizers have planned to fund at least three seasons of Min-Maxed RPG, which will begin filming in January 2026 and premiere in March.

Before pausing the GoFundMe campaign, Sellsword Arts released a video featuring three of its content creators. In the clip Megan shared:

“We are blown away by the support we’ve seen in the last few days.”

Clark asserted that they had initially planned the fundraiser to run for a few weeks, but they reached their goal in less than a day. David shared that they had all been away due to the holiday season, but had to make a response video after receiving exceptional support from the fans. Megan remarked:

“We’re so grateful for the support and trust that the community has put into us and we are going to make something really cool.”

Clark confirmed that the money raised will only be used for the project, and the team will remain transparent about its spending. David mentioned pausing their role-playing game on GoFundMe, which his team later did.

John Andrew "Jack" Lepiarz and others react after their role-playing game GoFundMe gets a staggering response

Before Sellsword Arts made a video, other creators, including Jack the Whipper, also acknowledged the support from the fans. The Guinness World Record-holder said in an Instagram video:

“So that’s pretty crazy. Hey! You guys… You guys rock.”

He added:

“We put together a little fundraiser, ‘cause we all gotta get to the same place and I was like, ‘Yeah, we’ll probably, like, meet the fundraiser, but I don’t expect us to go past it.’”

Jack continued:

“You guys are amazing. And on this Thanksgiving Day, I just wanna say how thankful I am for all of you. That is extraordinary, we’re working on some stretch goals and some extra things. All of this money is gonna go back into the campaign and I’m really really excited for what we get to do and the resources we have.”

Jack the Whipper thanked all the fans for supporting the Min-Maxed role-playing game campaign and described them as “extraordinary.” He mentioned a forthcoming meeting and added:

“We’re gonna be going over logistics, planning and exactly what we’re gonna put some of that money towards, so thank you guys. In all seriousness, thanks for being fans. Happy Thanksgiving. Happy holiday season and stay tuned.”

Instructor Bensei, while reacting to the response, asserted that his “jaw hit the floor,” and he panicked and reiterated the comments made by Jack the Whipper. Blumineck also made a video addressing the support the GoFundMe received and said:

“It’s absolutely bananas and I’m super grateful and we’ll be completely overwhelmed by how much support there has been for this game.”

Blumineck also confirmed that he and his co-collaborators are “putting together a meeting as soon as possible” to discuss the plans. He also asked the fans to stop sending more donations, as they had already reached their goal.

Blumineck encouraged the viewers to donate their money to other charitable causes and expressed his gratitude for the support.