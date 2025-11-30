"We were hoping that that would be the case": Jayme Lawson responds to growing Oscar conversation around Sinners

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: (L-R) Li Jun Li, Jayme Lawson, Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo and Jack O'Connell attend the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jayme Lawson has addressed the growing awards-season attention surrounding Sinners, the Ryan Coogler-directed horror film that has earned significant acclaim since its release. The actress shared insights about the cast’s connection, the film’s achievements, and the increasing Oscar conversation during an appearance at The Running Man premiere on November 9.

Lawson, 28, noted that despite the film having been released months earlier, the cast — which includes Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, and Wunmi Mosaku — remains actively connected. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said,

“Oh, we talk constantly. The group chats are on fire. It was a lot of [screaming], you know, back and forth with each other [after the Grammy nominations were announced].” She added, “I love my [Sinners] family, and it's exciting that I get to see them and hang out with them.”

The film earned five nominations for the 2026 Grammys, prompting anticipation of more recognition during the upcoming awards season. Several cast members are hopeful that the momentum could lead to Academy Award nominations.

When asked about the online Oscar buzz, Lawson explained that the cast had hoped the film’s impact would extend beyond its filming location.

“We were hoping that that would be the case when we were filming, that this wouldn't just stop in New Orleans. And the fact that [the hype] keeps continuing and potentially continues into next year, it's just an exciting, exciting, rewarding feeling,” she said.

While the cast remains close, Lawson acknowledged that their growing schedules make it challenging to stay updated on each other’s activities. She said,

“People got children, people got jobs, people got things to do, okay. We support each other with the voice notes and the text messages.”

Sinners achieves major box office and audience milestones

Sinners, described as a horror film, centers on twin brothers Smoke and Stack — portrayed by Jordan — who return to Clarksdale, Mississippi, in 1932 after traveling to Chicago. Their plans to open a juke joint lead to encounters with unexpected evils.

Following its release, the film debuted at the top of the domestic box office with a $45.6 million opening. It went on to surpass $367 million globally. The movie also achieved a notable milestone by becoming the first horror film in more than 35 years to receive an “A” CinemaScore.