High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens gives birth to second child with Cole Tucker

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest Opening Night Gala Premiere of Netflix's "tick, tick…BOOM" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, also known from Netflix's The Princess Switch as the Chicago baker-turned-Princess of Belgravia, and husband Cole Tucker have welcomed their second child.

The actress shared the news via an Instagram photo on November 29, 2025, showing her in a hospital bed holding hands with Tucker.

"Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is. Big shout-out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do ❤️," Hudgens wrote.

Married in December 2023, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed their first son in July 2024 and revealed their second pregnancy that same month with photos of her baby bump.

Vanessa Hudgens shares her POV on motherhood

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have not shared the gender, name or any photos of the newborn baby.

In an interview with E! News, Vanessa discussed balancing her work and personal life before attending the Narwal Summer Soiree event. She said,

“Balance? I don’t know her. Life is crazy, and time is a really precious thing. I am a person of extremes – I'm all in doing one thing or another. So, I guess that's balance, if you call extremes balance.”

She explained that becoming a mom has taught her many things, and she is learning to “slow down and enjoy the present moment.”

“It's so easy to focus on things in the future,” she said. “Say, ‘I'll be happy when,’ or ’Things will be easier when.’ But that's not what's important. What's important is the moment that is in front of you.”

But she even agreed that at times, motherhood can be “exhausting,” and so “she is grateful” for Narwal, a brand that makes robot deep-cleaning vacuums and mops (via DailyMail).

She added,

“Being a mom is literally the most exhausting thing on the entire planet."

Hollywood stars and fans congratulated Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa has been open about her pregnancy, sharing photos with her husband while showing her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. Her Instagram feed is filled with happy moments, and fans, along with Hollywood celebs, have flooded her comment box to congratulate her on starting this new chapter with her second child.

@emilynnrose wrote, "Congratulations V!!! So so happy for you and your family 💞💞."

"Amazing! Sending an abundance of joy and happiness to your new beautiful soul and growing family! 🌟," braunthebarbarian said.

@__saintnick commented, "SO SO SO proud of you my girl ❤️😍 sending you and baby all my love . Asking for full protection for your family. My heart is so full !!!!! Literally dropped a tear. Happy happy happy for you."