Is Wonka leaving Netflix soon? Details explored

A scene from Wonka (Image via YouTube/@WarnerBros)

Wonka, directed by Paul King and starring Timothée Chalamet, is reportedly set to leave the Netflix streaming platform after November 30, 2025. The film began streaming on Netflix starting November 1, 2025, and its run comes to an end just a month later.

Written by Simon Farnaby and King, Wonka is a prequel story based on the eponymous character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. It premiered in U.S. theaters on December 15, 2023, and grossed approximately $634.5 million worldwide. The film transitioned to digital streaming and became available on the HBO Max service on March 8, 2024.

With a runtime of 116 minutes, the film has been well-received by both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, Wonka has been certified 82% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 90%.

Exploring the plot of Wonka

The Wonka movie follows a young Willy Wonka, a gifted dreamer and budding chocolatier, as he arrives in a vibrant European city determined to open the world’s greatest chocolate shop. Lacking money but overflowing with imagination, Wonka quickly discovers that the chocolate industry is tightly controlled by a ruthless cartel of elite chocolatiers who will do anything to crush competition.

After being tricked into an exploitative contract by the greedy innkeepers Mrs. Scrubbit and Mr. Bleacher, Wonka is forced into labor, but he refuses to abandon his dreams. With the help of Noodle, a kind-hearted orphan, he escapes their grasp and challenges the corrupt cartel.

Together, they expose wrongdoing, outsmart villains, and use Wonka’s magical chocolate inventions to bring joy back to the people. His journey from hardship to triumph ultimately sets the stage for him to become the legendary chocolatier known worldwide for imagination, kindness and wonder.

Where to watch Wonka?

Welcome to a world of pure imagination.#Wonka is now streaming exclusively on Max. pic.twitter.com/MQA3vIUf30 — Actually HBO Max (@StreamOnMax) March 8, 2024

Wonka is set to leave Netflix on November 30, 2025, after being available on the platform for one month. It will continue to be available for digital streaming on HBO Max.

Netflix provides multiple plans for viewers. The Standard with ads option costs $7.99 per month and includes access to the full catalog on two devices, although it features commercial interruptions. The Standard ad-free plan is priced at $17.99 per month, offering HD streaming on two screens without ads. For maximum quality and device flexibility, the Premium tier, priced at $24.99 per month, delivers Ultra HD (4K) support, HDR and streaming on up to four devices simultaneously.

Current subscription plans for Max users start with the Basic (With Ads) plan, which costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year, and includes access to the full streaming library with ads and HD streaming. The Standard (Ad-Free) tier costs $18.49/month or $184.99/year, offering ad-free viewing and HD streaming on up to two devices. The top Premium (4K + ad-free) plan costs $22.99/month or $229.99/year, providing 4K resolution, 4-device streaming and high-quality content.

