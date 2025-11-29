Tiffany Trump posts photo of her son Alexander on Trump's lap a day after reports said she spent Thanksgiving with her mother Marla Maples

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 25: Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention inside an empty Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party's convention a week earlier. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Tiffany Trump has recently shared a photograph of her son Alexander on the president's lap, just a few weeks after he made some peculiar claims about her. The photo that Tiffany posted on social media captured Trump looking into his phone while 6-month-old Alexander sits on his lap.

Tiffany also added a caption with a smiling face emoji that read, "Grandpa and Alexander hard at work." This popped up sometime after Tiffany skipped the Thanksgiving dinner with her dad. Tiffany also posted another photo with Trump and Alexander along with an American flag emoji to cover some documents on the table.

In the photograph, Donald Trump was wearing his golf outfit that included a pair of black trousers, a white T-shirt, and a white pair of shoes. The president was also seen wearing a red cap with "Trump was right about everything" written over it. While Tiffany missed the Thanksgiving dinner with her father, she spent it with her mother, Marla Marples.

Marla posted a photo with Tiffany and Alexander on Instagram; in the caption, the singer wrote that this was their first Thanksgiving with the baby. Further in the caption, Marla wrote,

"Gathered with my beautiful daughter, family, and dear friends, I felt a kind of joy I could have never imagined. My heart is overflowing with gratitude and love. May each of you feel a love that soothes your heart and radiates out into the world.."

A lot of comments flooded the comment section, in which netizens also expressed love for Tiffany and baby Alexander.

Donald Trump made some strange claims about Georgetown University's law school dealing with Tiffany Trump's graduation

Last week, on Wednesday, Donald Trump accused Georgetown University's law school of having an ulterior motive behind their decision to cancel graduation ceremonies. According to Trump, the institute took the step to avoid highlighting Tiffany's academic success.

Tiffany, who was a member of the Class of 2020, was apparently a "great student," as described by Trump. He additionally stated,

"She finished really right at the top and we were proud of you. And she was so proud, and her graduation got canceled because of Covid — but I say if her name was something else, they probably wouldn't of canceled it."

The president continued,

"They didn't like that she did so well in school. They weren't happy about it. That's when he claimed that Georgetown had "canceled" the graduation ceremony because Tiffany had been “a great student."

According to the school's online records obtained by The Independent, while Tiffany earned a Juris Doctor degree that year, she did not get cum laude honors. The school records reportedly also suggested that Tiffany wasn't even a part of the class' Order of the Coif honorees. Her name was also not found on a roster of students who were involved in several legal journals.

As per the school's student journal, the graduation ceremony of that year happened online, from May 13 to May 17, 2020. Trump made the aforementioned remarks when he was speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center. The event was even attended by Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos.