Physical Asia: Key women participants featured this season

Physical: Asia on Netflix

Physical:​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Asia is a regional edition of Physical: 100, a concept that was created to have the top athletes from eight Asian and Asia-Pacific countries competing in one arena.

The show was on air from October 28 to November 18, 2025, with weekly episodes that documented the teams moving through the tasks that were centred on strength, stamina, teamwork, and control under pressure. The season culminated with Team Korea beating Team Mongolia in the final round.

The show’s format consists of the teams undergoing pulling, pushing, lifting, climbing, running, and group coordination tests. These tasks are planned to demonstrate how athletes from different sports can creatively apply their skills to new challenges.

A lot of women athletes have been able to distinguish themselves in this season because of their experience, calm and consistent performances, and the encouragement they gave to their teams.

Their skills in wrestling, CrossFit, judo, volleyball, basketball, sprinting, cheerleading, hockey, Hyrox, and hurdling not only contributed to the diversity of the competition but were also instrumental for their teams.

Women Contestants in Focus

The season featured several women from different sports who brought strong experience to their teams.

Choi Seung-yeon from Korea is a CrossFit athlete. Her training involves strength, conditioning, and functional fitness, which supports many of the challenges on the show.

Jang Eun-sil is a former member of the South Korean national wrestling team. Her background in grappling and body control helps in strength-based and close-contact tasks.

Nonoka Ozaki, representing Japan, is a 22-year-old wrestler and a bronze medalist. Her competitive wrestling experience prepares her for tasks that require balance, grip, and endurance.

Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan from Mongolia is a judo athlete. Judo skills such as leverage, technique, and stability play a strong role in the show’s physical challenges.

Khandsuren Gantogtokh, also from Mongolia, is a volleyball player who competes in Japan’s V League. Her sport gives her agility, jumping power, and fast reaction time.

Fina Philippe from Indonesia is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete and actress. Her BJJ background supports her in bodyweight control and ground-based challenges.

Maria Selena, also representing Indonesia, is a former beauty queen and a basketball player in the WNBL. Her basketball training gives her coordination, stamina, and teamwork experience.

Nefise Karatay from Türkiye is a former national-level sprinter and a contestant on Survivor Türkiye. Her sprinting background brings speed, acceleration, and explosive power.

Alexandra Milne of Australia is a former competitive cheerleader and now a fitness coach. Cheerleading gives her balance, strength, and controlled movement skills.

Katelin van Zyl, also from Australia, is a former hockey player who now competes in CrossFit and Hyrox events. Her mix of team sport and endurance training helps across different quests.

Robyn Lauren Brown from the Philippines is a hurdler. Track and field training gives her speed, rhythm, and lower-body power.

Physical Asia - Show Overview

Physical: Asia is a team-based version of the Physical franchise. The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ series doesn't pit individual athletes against each other for a single title but rather merges national teams. Among the five teams, the captains are famous fighters: Manny Pacquiao, Yushin Okami, Kim Dong-hyun, Superbon, and Robert Whittaker.

Also, former Physical: 100 participants, Yun Sung-bin and Amotti return. There are 12 episodes in the show.

Quests here are tests of strength, stamina, balance, and cooperation. For instance, crawling up constantly shifting dunes, collecting goods from a sinking ship setting, and sudden-death eliminations. In some quests, if one member fails, the whole team is eliminated.

This rule makes teamwork and communication very important right from the start. The series is shot on a massive soundstage in Korea. The production team has included several themed sets over an area of about five soccer fields.

Some sets comprise a half-sunken shipwreck, a haunted village, and a partial recreation of Gyeongbokgung Palace. The idea was to produce spaces that fit in with the show's theme and gave each quest a unique ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌environment.

The prize for the winning team is 1 billion Korean won. With national pride and a large prize on the line, teams prepare for intense physical challenges.

Physical: Asia shows how athletes from different sports work together under pressure. The mix of backgrounds and the scale of the quests give viewers a broad look at teamwork, strategy, and physical ability.



