"My story is not over": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine breaks silence on her future with the franchise

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine Pineda has spoken out about her future with the show, revealing whether she wishes to continue starring in it now that she has moved on with Matt Branistareanu and welcomed their daughter, Matilda.

In an interview with Swooon, published on November 27, 2025, Jasmine opened up about her association with the TLC show, saying:



“I’ve been on 90 Day forever, right? It’s part of my family. Absolutely. I’m an open book, and my story is not over. This is a new chapter in my life and if given the opportunity to be on the show again, I will be willing to.”



The TLC star added that she enjoyed filming for the 90 Day franchise because, to her, it was “the easiest thing on earth.” Additionally, it allowed her time and space to be herself and tell her own story.

Jasmine further mentioned that she never faced an issue doing the TLC show because, as the format demanded, she never had a “filter” and was always honest about her feelings.

Jasmine made her television debut with 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in season 5 in December 2021.

At the time, she was with Gino Palazzolo. However, as her journey unfolded, her marriage with Gino fell apart, and she found love with Matt. She is now in the midst of divorcing Gino.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast member Jasmine Pineda reveals she is writing a cookbook







Although Jasmine confirmed that she was still interested in returning to film another season of a 90 Day show, TLC has yet to issue an official statement on her potential future in the franchise.

However, since in season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? viewers saw Jasmine’s story take a drastic turn – separating from Gino and giving birth to Matt’s daughter – she may likely return for another season. But fans have to wait for an official statement from the network.

While her future remains uncertain, Jasmine told Swooon that she had been busy with different types of work.



“Currently, I’m writing a cookbook,” she said.



Jasmine uses her Instagram platform to show off her cooking skills and frequently shares recipes.

She shares them under the hashtag ‘healing in the kitchen,' and writes about her day in the caption. Jasmine approaches her time in the kitchen as the time to reflect and recover, the videos of which often feature Matt and their daughter, Matilda.

The most recent video of her cooking, at the time of writing, was uploaded on November 13, where she filmed herself preparing bread. In the caption of the video, she wrote:



“Healing in the Kitchen has become my safe space, a place where I’m learning to breathe again, heal, and find peace through food. Cooking has helped me cope with depression, anxiety, and PTSD, reminding me that even in the mess, there’s beauty being created. Each recipe is toward self-love, strength, and serenity.”



Apart from writing a cookbook, Jasmine mentioned that she spent her time “trying to balance this mom life” with her old self, which she described as the “passionate Latina” that enjoyed other things beyond cooking and caring for her family.



“I’m trying to find a middle point. That’s more or less what I’m going through right now,” she added.



Jasmine will return to screens this Sunday with the final part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All, where she will have a sit-down with Gino and confront Matt about their relationship.

