"New chapter" – 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine opens up about leaving behind doubt and choosing healing

Jasmine and Matt from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

Jasmine Pineda, known from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, shared updates about her personal life and her path forward following recent challenges in her relationship with Matt Branistareanu.

In a November 21, 2025, Instagram post featuring photos of her new house, she wrote:

"Walk with me in this new chapter."

The post included statements about releasing doubts, fears, and past experiences, as well as prayers for guidance and protection.

Jasmine also addressed her approach to timing, decision-making, and her family, providing context for her actions and intentions as she moves into a new phase of life.

Stepping into a new chapter: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Jasmine Pineda’s path to healing and growth

Leaving behind doubt and fear

In her Instagram post, Jasmine emphasized releasing elements of her life that were holding her back.

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to her, she is releasing things that no longer support her, among which are doubts, fears, pain, people, and former versions of herself that she hasn't grown out of.

Additionally, she wanted to be "washed clean" from the past and made ready for the next thing. Jasmine, furthermore, brought up the necessity of time and deliberation in making the right choice during this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌transition.

"Order my steps so I don’t rush ahead or fall behind, but move in Your perfect timing," she said.

She reflected on her stated intent to approach the future with measured choices rather than immediate reactions.

Clarifying relationship decisions

Ahead of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 3, Jasmine addressed her relationship with Matt Branistareanu.

On November 23, 2025, she confirmed on Instagram Stories that she will "never marry Matt," citing actions by Matt that influenced her decision. Her post read:

"Today at the tell all you’re gonna see the reason why I will never marry Matt and I don’t care how ‘good of a catch’ he is. After he did what he did … I might change my mind in 50 years."

She also shared her perspective on Matt’s intentions, noting that his mother had a list of Romanian women waiting for him, and that she considered herself just "there to have 'fun.'"

Jasmine further explained that her expectations in relationships were at "zero," indicating she would accept whatever occurred in the relationship.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ an earlier episode, there was a clip where Matt was saying that he most likely wouldn't marry Jasmine right then and there and that he'd rather wait for some time to find out if they were really a good match, especially if he had to think of marriage without having a child ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌together.

Focusing on family and personal growth

Jasmine emphasized her readiness for new experiences and her focus on family in her Instagram post.

She asked for wisdom to choose what aligns with her "purpose" and courage to let go of anything that does not serve her, and included a prayer for her family, home, and followers, writing,

"Bless my home, my family, and every soul reading this prayer right now. May they feel Your peace settle over their minds, Your healing flow through their hearts, and Your light guide their path."

Her post concluded with a declaration of readiness for the future, stating that as she steps into this new beginning, she is prepared for growth, joy, and the blessings she previously prayed for.

She also shared her readiness to rewrite her story with guidance, emphasizing the word "ready" as the central focus of her statement.

Jasmine highlighted her focus on personal development, the well-being of her children, and careful planning for her next steps without referencing opinions or judgments.

Stay tuned for more updates.