Train Dreams soundtrack: List of all the songs and music featured in the movie

Cast of Train Dreams (Image Via Getty)

The Netflix film Train Dreams has gained a lot of attention since it arrived on the platform on November 21, 2025.

Viewers have connected with its warm and emotional story, which moves at a calm pace.

Many people have also shown interest in the music because the soundtrack plays a major role in setting the film's mood.

In the story, set in the early 1900s, the music provides a clear indication of that time period.

The film is directed by Clint Bentley and is based on a novella by Denis Johnson.

Robert Grainier is the main character, a laborer on the railroad and a logger, who uses both occupations to make a living.

His work takes him away from his family for a long time, thus moulding his life around that.

After some time, he encounters a series of events, including a near-death experience and a new beginning, which eventually change the way he perceives his environment.

The line-up comprises Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon, William H. Macy and Clifton Collins Jr.

The film has been awarded for its soft-spoken style and for the emotions unearthed in simple, everyday moments. The music quietly attends to these scenes without the use of heavy or dramatic sounds, thus not being a mainstay.

The music score was made available to the public on November 7, 2025, which was also the date the film was released in a few select theaters.

The score is composed by Bryce Dessner, who has gained recognition for his scores in The Two Popes, We Live in Time, Bardo, She Came to Me and Widow Clicquot.

Dessner’s music for Train Dreams is a blend of gentle folk and lighter orchestral elements.

This mix gives the film a warm, timeless and almost peaceful feeling.

The album also features an original track by Nick Cave, titled "Train Dreams."

The song plays during the post-credits scene and has already become a fan favorite due to its calm and emotional style.

Complete Train Dreams' soundtrack

Here is the complete list of every track heard in Train Dreams:

A Faint Understanding

Ashes of Dreams

Cross Cutting

Cross-Cutting – Redux

Dreamy and Forgetful

Family Photograph

Flood Stories

Follies & Endeavors

Home I

Home II

Kate, Returned

Memories Foretold

Passageways I: Ahead, Trembling

Passageways II: The Great Comet

Passageways III: The Ancient Lake

Passageways IV: Still Waiting

Placing Stones

Reunion

Train Dreams – Nick Cave

The Cut

The New Cut

The Great Mystery

The Great Fire

The Gadabout, Pt I

The Gadabout, Pt II

Voices in the Trees

Visions of Gladys

A few tracks, such as “The Great Mystery” and “Passageways I: Ahead, Trembling,” were released as singles before the full album was released.

The full soundtrack is now available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube and Apple Music.

