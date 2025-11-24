Who was Joe Colborn? Chicago radio legend from 'Eddie & JoBo' dies at 70

Joe Colborn and Ed Volkman (Image via Instagram/@scottykonair)

Radio legend Joe Colborn has passed away aged 70. Colborn was known as “JoBo,” of the “Eddie & JoBo” show which ran for 26 years. The former Chicago radio personality grew popular amongst listeners for his high spirits and humor.



According to local news outlets, Colborn died in his home in Freeport, Illinois. Police reportedly responded to a call from the late on-air personality’s home on November 24, 2025.

The Stephenson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the news of Colborn’s passing but didn’t reveal his cause of death.

B96, Chicago’s Top 40 Radio Station, announced Colborn’s death in an emotional statement.

The radio station, which first aired the “Eddie & JoBo” show, wrote in a social media post:

"As half of the iconic Eddie & JoBo morning show, JoBo helped make this station what it is today. For years, he and Eddie brought laughter, energy, and real Chicago spirit to our airwaves. We celebrate his legacy — because once a part of B96, always a part of B96.”

I am devastated and an emotional wreck,” Eddie of “Eddie & JoBo” mourns his longtime partner

Ed Volkman and Joe Colborn co-hosted the “Eddie & Jo” show at WBBM-FM, aka B96, for 26 years.

Ed Volkman, who is currently the afternoon drive host on WSSR, expressed in a statement that he was devastated by the news of his longtime friend’s passing:

“I only got the news from his family when I got home from work today,” he told the outlet. “I am devastated and an emotional wreck. They are investigating and will have more information to share with us tomorrow. Heaven gained a golden voice today.”

Eddie teamed up with Joe Colborn in 1988 and moved to Philadelphia briefly in the mid-1990s. They returned to B96 and remained there from 1996 until 2008.

JoBo’s final on-air activity was with partner Ed Volkman on December 6, 2012.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.