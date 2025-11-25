Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 9 recap: Captain Sandy is not pleased with the deck team

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 9, titled “This Is Un-Peasant”, started off with a challenging charter guest. On the other hand, chaos ensued in the crew as Captain Sandy expressed her anger at the deck crew.

Captain Sandy also points out that the deck is dirty while the entire crew struggles with a new guest as he has some difficult ideas for themed dinners.

She warns Nathan to stop fooling around with Kizzi as she says,

“Get your f*cking sh*t together on this deck. Do you understand?”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 9: Captain Sandy gets angry at Nathan Gallagher

Captain Sandy couldn't tolerate any further as she found Nathan joking “around with the stews in the pantry instead of being on deck.” She told Nathan,

“Nathan, could you go do your job, please? Stay focused,” she said, before complaining in a confessional, “I don’t understand why Nathan keeps being goofy. I need a bosun, not a brosun.”

As Captain Sandy gets all ready to give her welcome speech, Imran, a guest, interrupts her and says “Someone should take the cloths from us.”

Captain Sandy soon stops speaking as Kizzi quickly collects their towels. Imran was quick to say “We all have boats. And my boat can handle this" as he further heads to Captain Sandy, and started to question her "docking maneuvers."

As the difficult guest arrives on board, he further says,

“I need to do laundry ASAP. Is there like a servant, you can send.”

One of the crew members is shocked as she says,

“I don’t know if this guy thinks he is being funny. I’ll grant him the grace that this might be a joke but if it isn’t, there might be an uprising amongst the servants.”

Nathan, on the other hand, expressed his frustration as he feels too much work pressure is being put on him, he says,

“I just feel like I untensed my body for one moment and I just get f***ing chewed out,” he shared. “I am working my ass off. I can’t catch a break.”

Captain Sandy talks about what makes a “better boat”

In an interview with US Weekly, Captain Sandy says that it is consistency that makes a better boat.

"You’re not always training people and they’re not always finding their feet. But to be honest, every boat that we get every season is different. It’s rare we get the same boat every season.”

Sandy further explained that difficult situations will always be there, as she added,

“No matter if you return or not, you’re still going to have to figure out the boat because it’ll probably be a different one. Having consistency when we return is great because the trust factor for me is there — or the watch factor to make sure I keep an eye on them. Because sometimes they’re just not great at certain things but they’re great at others.”

Watch Below Deck Med airing on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.