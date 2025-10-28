Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 5 recap: Joe Bradley returns, and the chef gets tested with vegan requests

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean's latest episode premiered on October 27, 2025, glimpsed the deck teams in chaos as Captain Sandy fired two of the crew members, Tessa and Christian, and called up one former member, Joe Bradley, to join the deck as a replacement, which shook up everything.

Meanwhile, Chef Josh is struggling due to some vegan guests coming on board the charter, and their demands exhausted him to the point that he walked off the yacht.

Joe Bradley finds himself in a love triangle as he is romantically attracted to Kizzy, while another Stew Victoria is attracted to him.

The deck and internal teams on Below Deck Mediterranean are doing their best to keep the charter smooth as the galley fires off one challenge after another.

Captain Sandy fires two crew members on Below Deck Mediterranean season 10

Episode 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean season 10, titled Let the Games Vegan delivers one of the biggest shake-ups, doing a double firing, and a slightly chaotic return of a familiar face.

Bosun Nathan Gallagher finally loses patience with his deck team and decides that Tessa Budd and Christian Trimino have to go. Captain Sandy Yawn agrees, calling Christian to the bridge first.

He takes the news well, saying in his confessional that he’s grateful for the experience.

Tessa stays calm in front of Sandy but later vents her frustration, blaming Nathan for the decision.

With two spots suddenly open, Captain Sandy scrambles to find replacements, firing off a series of texts to old crew members.

After a few dead ends, she finally hears back from her top pick, Joe Bradley from season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Joe says in his confessional:

"I was out at sea when I got the text from Captain Sandy saying my best mate needs me on deck. I’m back, baby!"

Joe finds himself in a love triangle with Stews Victoria “V” SanJuan and Kizzy Kitchener

When Joe joined the yacht mid-season, he immediately caught Victoria SanJuan’s eye. She called him really handsome, and he flirted right back, calling her stunning.

The moment Kizzi Kitchener entered the picture, Joe’s head started spinning.

He hugged her, called her gorgeous, and shortly after started openly flirting with her and even lifted her playfully in front of Victoria.

Kizzi admitted she found him beautiful, while Victoria found it interesting.

Chief Stew Aesha Scott saw it coming, warning that Victoria’s naive ​​​​​​nature might get her hurt by Joe’s charm.

And Joe himself knew he was in trouble, caught between a rock and a hard place. Joe confessed to the producers in a confessional:

"Am I worried about another love triangle? Yeah. Have you seen these girls? I’m totally f—ked. You do know that, don’t ya?"

Demanding vegan guests cause a lot of trouble for Chef Josh, who walks off the yacht in Below Deck Mediterranean

Chef Josh Bingham hit his breaking point on Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 when a demanding vegan guest pushed him past his limit.

After dealing with picky dinners in the previous charter, Josh hoped for smoother sailing. But as soon as the next group arrived, including two vegans with intense choices, things went downhill fast.

Lunch complaints started rolling in, with guests saying his food was too green or not hearty enough.

One vegan guest, Carlos, told Aesha there weren’t enough minerals in his plate and later confronted Josh directly in the galley to offer unsolicited advice on how to cook vegan meals.

Trying to stay calm, Josh listened and adjusted his menu, adding mashed potatoes, pasta, and even chicken wings to please everyone.

But as the requests piled up, he began to spiral, calling the situation a f*cking nightmare and joking that the menu at the Cheesecake Factory is shorter.

Despite putting together an immense dinner spread, Carlos was still not satisfied. That final complaint broke Josh’s calm.

Exhausted and frustrated, he put on his shoes, muttered I can’t right now, and stormed off the yacht, leaving Aesha and the crew shocked.

Below Deck Mediterranean streams weekly on Mondays at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Bravo and Peacock.

