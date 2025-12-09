Nathan promotes Joe to lead deckhand on Below Deck Mediterranean season 10, episode 11

The cast of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (Image Via Instagram/@maximilien_salvador))

Nathan has finally chosen his lead deckhand on Below Deck Mediterranean.

In the last episode, viewers saw Captain Sandy talking to Nathan about choosing the lead deckhand.

Nathan expressed his apprehension about the decision as he stated:



“In this situation, V is obviously great, Max is from the start was like a support, Joe came in and he is like a support and I don’t want one of them to get demotivated.”



In his confessional in the previous episode, he expressed his dilemma choosing between Joe and Max.

He also shared a concern:



“I am worried, if I don’t pick him (Max), things are going to blow up.”



It seems that his apprehensions were not baseless, as Max did not take the appointment of Joe as a lead deckhand in a good spirit.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 10 episode 11: Max is not happy with Joe being the lead deckhand







In the episode, Max and Joe are excited to know who Nathan has chosen as a lead deckhand.

Joe states in his confessional interview:



“I did this position before and if Max becomes lead deckhand, there is no hard feelings, no pressure, no problem.”



Max, on the other hand, is all ready to be announced as lead deckhand.

He went to describe his achievements in the confessional, stating:



“When you wanted to sleep and you had food poisoning, I was ready to take responsibility on my shoulders. I am a fighter. I am a friend, and I never surrender myself and fight until the end.”



Nathan then announced his decision, remarking:



“Obviously, I am impressed by everybody’s progress so far…Max you have worked so hard. Joe, you smashed through as well. So, based on obviously working with Joe previously, I have decided to make him lead deckhead. That is not going to take away from you, Max. That is the way, it is.”



Max felt cheated and expressed his disappointment in the confessional, stating:



“All this for nothing. What the f**k! ”



Joe thanks Nathan, but he mentions that the promotion is due to his professionalism and has nothing to do with their friendship.

Max couldn’t get over Nathan’s decision and was seen mulling it over even when new charter guests arrived.

When Nathan informs Captain Sandy that he has appointed Joe and Sandy asks whether Max is “cool” about the decision.

Nathan assures her that everything is under control.

Later in the episode, Max disregards the rules again and lets the guest take the wheel of the tender.

Nathan spots this and is unhappy with Max bending the rules once again.

He remarks in his confessional:



“I am honesty dumbfounded that he just let the guest drive the tender again! He is just making stupid mistakes, and that is manner that can’t let me make him the lead deckhand. Like, what is going through your brain, Max!”



Later, when he confronts Max about the incident, the latter says that he had “control all the times.”

Max, in his confessional, states:



“I don’t need the respect of Nathan. He lied to me, I think.”



Nathan again asks him if he lied about not letting the guests drive the tender.

Max again denies and says:



“No, bro you can speak to anyone you want.”



However, Nathan claims that he was explicitly told that no guests would ever be allowed to take the wheel of the tender again.

He concludes by saying,



“If we started lying and hiding things from each other that is not good. We can’t slack on charger.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.