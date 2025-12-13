Dancing With the Stars' Alan Bersten and Andy Richter share a kiss cam moment at the LA Kings game

Alan Bersten and Emma Slater (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars’ Alan Bersten and comedian Andy Richter shared a lighthearted kiss cam moment during a recent Los Angeles Kings home game, turning a routine in‑arena gag into a crossover beat between the NHL and ABC’s ballroom hit.

The Dancing With the Stars pro was at the game with fellow pro Emma Slater, as well as Slater’s season 34 partner Richter, when the camera found their group in the crowd and prompted a double take that quickly spread across social media.

The clip showed Bersten first kissing Slater when the kiss cam graphic appeared, then turning to plant a playful kiss on Richter after the comedian tapped him on the shoulder.

The outing came after Bersten and Slater confirmed earlier this year that they are dating, following years of working together and separately as pros on Dancing With the Stars.

At the LA Kings game, the pair sat in the lower bowl with Richter in the row directly in front of Slater’s husband and longtime partner Jennifer, as well as series pro Jan Ravnik, who also appeared in the background of the footage reacting to the moment.

The group’s night out offered a post‑season snapshot of the Dancing With the Stars community staying close off the ballroom floor.

Dancing With the Stars pros and partners at the rink







On the kiss cam, the first pass focused on the Dancing With the Stars pros. Bersten and Slater, seated side‑by‑side, noticed themselves on the big screen and leaned in for a kiss as the crowd cheered, marking what Bersten later described online as their “first kiss cam.”

After that, Richter, who had been seated on Bersten’s other side, tapped the dancer on the shoulder to get his attention.

Bersten turned, saw the camera still on them, and leaned over to give Richter a quick kiss, prompting a visibly surprised reaction from Slater as the arena feed cut between them.

In the clip Bersten posted from the Dancing With the Stars off‑season night out, he wrote in the caption that



“Last night was so fun! @theemmaslater and I had our first kiss cam! And so did @richtercommaandy at the @lakings.”



The short video captured not only the kisses but also the reactions in the row behind them, where Jennifer and Jan Ravnik could be seen laughing and cheering.

The moment followed a familiar pattern for in‑game entertainment — a kiss cam surprise — but folded in the particular dynamic among Dancing With the Stars pros, celebrities, and their families who had spent months rehearsing and performing together.

Bersten’s presence at the game reflected his ongoing profile as a core pro on Dancing With the Stars, where he has competed in multiple seasons and won the mirrorball trophy in past cycles.

Slater, also a veteran pro, had just wrapped season 34 with Richter as her celebrity partner.

Their appearance together at the LA Kings game with Richter underscored how Dancing With the Stars relationships often continue beyond the scoring paddles and elimination nights, with professional dancers and their partners maintaining friendships and informal support networks.

Emma Slater and Andy Richter’s partnership on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars ran longer than their scores alone might have predicted.

Throughout the run, the pair frequently landed near the bottom of the leaderboard but remained in the competition until week nine thanks to viewer support and steady incremental improvement.

After their elimination, Slater shared a compilation of rehearsal and performance clips and wrote in the caption,



“All I can really say right now is I love you Andy and thank you for changing my life. I’m so glad now we are family. @richtercommaandy I cried about a million times putting this together. Look at these memories. You are SO SPECIAL.”



That public statement framed the LA Kings outing and kiss cam moment as part of an ongoing connection rather than a one‑off press event.

Having described Richter as “family,” Slater’s presence with him and Bersten at the game fit into the pattern of post‑season Dancing With the Stars interactions where pros and celebrities stay in touch, attend events together, and share behind‑the‑scenes glimpses with fans.

The kiss between Bersten and Richter, played for laughs in the arena, sat on top of a foundation of weeks of rehearsal, live shows, and personal milestones that Slater and Richter had already chronicled.

