Alix Earle reflects on life after Dancing With the Stars and Braxton Berrios split

Alix Earle has opened up about where her life stands after an intense run on Dancing With the Stars and the end of her relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios.

In a recent TikTok shared just weeks after finishing second on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, the 24‑year‑old influencer described a shift in what she wants as she approaches her 25th birthday.

Writing over a video of herself in bed, she told followers,



“Is my frontal lobe developing bc I’m about to turn 25, and usually I stress abt having the biggest party but all I want to do is workout, meditate, play card games, & have good convos w the ppl closest to me.”



She added in the caption,



“Either I’m maturing or just rlly going thru it .. maybe both.”



The post came less than a week after multiple outlets reported that Earle and Berrios, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, had split after more than two years together, with sources describing the breakup as mutual.

Earle had previously recounted how they met at a party in February 2023, initially referring to him only as “NFL Man” in her TikTok content as the relationship quietly took shape.

They appeared to confirm their romance when they walked the red carpet together at the 2023 ESPY Awards that July, before later attending events such as SNL50’s Homecoming Concert and the Revolve Festival side by side.

Dancing With the Stars season 34 and the emotional toll

Fall 2025 marked a new chapter for Earle as she competed on Dancing With the Stars, partnering with Val Chmerkovskiy for the show’s 34th season.

Over 11 weeks, she documented rehearsals and show nights across TikTok and Instagram, ultimately reaching the finale and finishing in second place.

In a debrief video at the end of November, after the Dancing With the Stars season ended, Earle said the experience had been “emotional” and prompted her to reassess what she wants. She told followers,



“There were a lot of points throughout the season that I was sitting with myself and in these thoughts, and started to realize these things or realize what I wanted in life. And I think as those thoughts would come up, I think it was scary.”



Earle said the Dancing With the Stars platform could easily have amplified whatever was happening privately, but she chose not to bring certain storylines into the broadcast. She said,



“There was just a lot that happened in my personal life throughout the season that I am happy — I think — that I didn’t share for television, which I thought about at times. But I didn’t want to just say things for the sake of making a really entertaining package and putting these stories in other people’s hands. So I am proud of myself for that.”



Throughout the Dancing With the Stars run, fans noticed that Berrios did not appear in the live studio audience, even as family and friends of other contestants filled the ballroom.

Earle repeatedly told commenters and reporters that his absence was due to NFL obligations, including as late as November 29, when she replied to one TikTok user that Berrios “couldn’t come bc of football.”

Despite not attending in person, he did contribute a pre‑recorded video that aired during the Dancing With the Stars finale, sending encouragement before her final routines.

After wrapping up Dancing With the Stars Season 34 - alongside ending things with Berrios - Earle’s latest updates hint at taking time to reset instead of jumping into something big right away.

