Street Fighter (2026) cast: Every character featured in the action movie and the actors behind them

Street Fighter 2026

Street Fighter (2026) is written by Brendan O’Brien and directed by Justin Lin, bringing the iconic Capcom fighting game franchise to the big screen. The film is based on the Street Fighter video game series, featuring fan-favorite characters like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and Guile. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 16, 2026.

The narrative follows the story of martial artists from around the world competing in the World Warrior Tournament, where fighters like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and Guile face off against one another and the sinister M. Bison. As alliances form and rivalries ignite, each character must confront personal challenges, test their skills and navigate a web of loyalty, betrayal and honor. The film blends high-octane martial arts action with the iconic game’s lore, bringing beloved characters and their signature moves to life.

The movie was primarily filmed in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia with many scenes shot on location around the city and at Disney Studios in Moore Park, Sydney, as well as at Maroubra Beach and Luna Park. These diverse Australian settings provided scenic backdrops for the live‑action adaptation of the iconic video game franchise which was previously adapted by Hollywood in 1994.

Noah Centineo as Ken Masters

Noah Centineo is set to star as Ken Masters in Street Fighter, taking on the iconic blonde haired martial artist first introduced in the 1987 video game and previously played by Damian Chapa in the 1994 film. Centineo has showcased his muscular transformation and dyed hair on social media, highlighting his physical preparation for the role. Noah is known for starring in projects such as The Fosters and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

Andrew Koji as Ryu

British actor and martial artist Andrew Koji will star as Ryu in Street Fighter, portraying Ken Masters’ close friend and longtime ally from the original video game. Ryu is one of the franchise’s most iconic characters and was previously played by Byron Mann in the 1994 film adaptation. Andrew has previously appeared in Warrior, Bullet Train, Gangs of London and more.

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

David Dastmalchian has been cast as the villain M. Bison in Street Fighter, stepping into a role famously portrayed by Raul Julia in his final film performance. Dastmalchian faces high expectations as he takes on one of the franchise’s most iconic and flamboyant antagonists. The actor’s resume includes films like The Dark Knight and The Suicide Squad.

Cody Rhodes as Guile

Professional wrestler Cody Rhodes has been cast as Guile in Street Fighter, bringing to life one of the franchise’s most iconic characters. Guile is an Air Force soldier known for his distinctive anvil-shaped haircut, fierce determination and signature Sonic Boom attack. The role was previously portrayed by Jean Claude Van Damme in the 1994 film adaptation. Cody has previously shown off his acting skills in The Naked Gun and Arrow.

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

Chun-Li, the Street Fighter franchise’s first playable female character, remains central to its legacy. Callina Liang takes on the iconic role, following earlier portrayals by Ming-Na Wen in the 1994 film and Kristin Kreuk in Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li in 2009, continuing the character’s cinematic history. She is known for her work in Tell Me Everything and Presence.

Jason Momoa as Blanka

Jason Momoa has been cast as Blanka in Street Fighter, portraying the green skinned, orange haired, electricity-wielding fighter introduced in Street Fighter II. The character was previously played by Robert Mammone in the 1994 film and Momoa’s intense presence makes him a fitting choice for the iconic role. Momoa has popularly played Aquaman in the DCEU and is set to appear in the new DCU as Lobo.

Joe 'Roman Reigns' Anoaʻi as Akuma

Former NFL player turned WWE superstar Joe Anoa’i, known as Roman Reigns, has been cast as Akuma in Street Fighter. The dark and powerful character, who has a deep connection to Ryu, first appeared in Super Street Fighter II Turbo in 1994. The athlete has previously worked in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Pickup.

Olivier Richters as Zangief

Zangief, the towering Russian fighter introduced in Street Fighter II will be played by 7-foot-2 actor and bodybuilder Olivier Richters known as “the Dutch Giant.” His casting marks a size upgrade from the 1994 film, where Zangief was portrayed by Andrew Bryniarski, who stood 6-foot-5. Olivier has acted in projects like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Reacher.

Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim

Vidyut Jammwal will portray Dhalsim in Street Fighter, the noble, stretchy-limbed fighter from the early games. In the 1994 film, Dhalsim was reimagined as a scientist and played by Roshan Seth, making Jammwal’s role closer to the original character. The Indian actor is known for Bollywood films like the Commando trilogy and Junglee.

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as Balrog

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been cast as Balrog in Street Fighter, portraying the boxer inspired by Mike Tyson. The character was previously played by Grand L. Bush in the 1994 film adaptation. The rapper has previously appeared in films like Expend4bles and Den of Thieves.

Eric André as Don Sauvage

Eric André has been cast as Don Sauvage in Street Fighter taking on the role of the eccentric ring announcer. Don Sauvage is a more recent addition to the franchise and André’s distinctive style suits the character’s bold and unconventional personality. He is known for his voice acting work in The Lion King and Trolls Band Together.

Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

Stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz has been cast as Dan Hibiki in Street Fighter, portraying the arrogant and often comical character originally introduced in 1995’s Street Fighter Alpha. Schulz’s comedic style aligns with Dan’s over-the-top personality. He has been previously seen in projects such as You People and The Thicket.

Orville Peck as Vega

Orville Peck will make his film debut as Vega in Street Fighter, portraying the masked fighter with clawed gloves. Known for wearing fringed masks, Peck has teased his role on Instagram, showcasing his physique and the character’s distinctive look. He has appeared in shows earlier, such as RuPaul's Drag Race and My Kind of Country.

Rayna Vallandingham as Juli

Actress and martial artist Rayna Vallandingham has been cast as Juli in Street Fighter, portraying the assassin affiliated with M. Bison’s brainwashed Dolls, staying true to the character’s role and abilities from the video game series. She has previously starred in Cobra Kai.

Hirooki Goto as E. Honda

Professional wrestler Hirooki Goto has been cast as E. Honda in Street Fighter, portraying the sumo wrestler introduced in Street Fighter II. The character was previously played by Peter Tuiasosopo in the 1994 film adaptation. Hirooki has earlier participated in projects like Headshot and Japan's Kamen Rider Zero-One the Movie: REAL×TIME.

Mel Jarnson as Cammy

Mel Jarnson will portray Cammy in Street Fighter, taking on the MI6 agent character previously played by Kylie Minogue in the 1994 film, showcasing a fresh and distinct performance. He is known for his work in Mortal Kombat, Blacklight and NCIS: Sydney.

Alexander Volkanovski as Joe

Mixed martial artist Alexander Volkanovski will portray Joe, also known as Superstar, in Street Fighter bringing the kickboxing character from the video game series to life with his athleticism and fighting expertise. The film marks his acting debut.

Kyle Mooney as Marvin

Kyle Mooney will play Marvin in Street Fighter (2026), a supporting character created for the film rather than being drawn directly from the classic game roster. He is known for his work on Saturday Night Live and Unfrosted.

