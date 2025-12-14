90 Day Fiancé’: Before the 90 Days alum Forrest and Sheena talk about keeping the spark alive in their long-distance relationship

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8 new pair Forrest and Sheena are one of the couples in the new TLC show. The two have been in a seven-year online relationship.

Forrest was seen installing security cameras in his home so that his girlfriend can have access to his daily life. The couple has been together for a while and Forrest has finally decided to go to the Philippines to see Sheena.

However, Forrest’s mother has also decided to accompany him on the trip as she has her own share of doubts about “ Sheena’s mysterious family”. Forrest has opened up about his relationship with Sheena while talking about how the two have been trying to keep the spark alive in the relationship.

“I am happy that my parents are going to the Philippines with me, but it’s not all sweet, butter kisses. I trust Sheena 100 per cent. But my mom is a bit skeptical with the entire thing. I am afraid that my parents gonna be an obstacle in Sheena’s way," he said.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Forrest opens up about his plans of visiting Sheena

As the two try to work out together virtually, Forrest talked about his excitement as he is finally going to visit Sheena after a long wait.

“Working out over FaceTime with Sheena, feels like we are connected, like we are doing things right next to each other. But in a few short days, I will finally be able to ditch the phone, ditch the security camera, ditch all the technology cause I am flying to the Philippines," he said.

As the two sit down for a conversation, Forrest has an interesting post-workout plan that he shares with Sheena.

“I cannot wait till I am over there with you where we can work out together. We can go get cake. We will be able to sneak out where mom won’t be able to find us," he said.

Forrest reveals how he met Sheena

While talking about his story, Forrest revealed that he met Sheena seven years ago in a social media group. At that time he was 25, and Sheena was 33. Forrest further said it was his mother who added him to the social media group as he was going through a difficult time in his life. He reflected on the incident, saying that although he was sceptical at first, later he joined the group.

“It was about 35 seconds in, and I saw Sheena’s post. I just commented on it, and everything happened. Sheena started messaging me.” He explained, “I just fell more and more in love with her every single day.”

Forrest opened up about turning his house into a "smart home", saying,

“I have tons of light bulbs, I have sensors for everything. And to top it off, I have security cameras that my girlfriend, Sheena, pretty much has access to 24/7. "I know it might be awkward for some people to have their girlfriends have so much, you know, control over their lives and be able to see them and talk to them all the time. But to me, it actually comforts me and makes me feel a lot better just knowing that she's always there."

