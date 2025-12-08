90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 episode 1 recap: Laura talks about his partner while Emma decides to fly to Morocco to see her boyfriend

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 is finally here and the new couples are exploring their relationships while navigating through the rough patches as well. Emma visits Ziad in Morocco and talks about not leaving until she has a ring on her finger.

On the other hand, As Laura’s best friend visits her, Birkan expresses his anger and frustration about it as he seemingly warns Michael:

“Nothing can f*** over this relationship. You should know that I will fight.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 8 episode 1 recap: Emma visits Ziad in Morocco

While Emma and Ziad finally meet in Morocco. The two later got into an argument as Ziad admitted to have trust issues and finds it difficult to rely on Emma’s words. Ziad said,

“We talking and one day, you just go away. Where you been. I don’t trust you. The more I know about Emma, the more I understand, she hiding a lot of things.”

As Ziad seemingly says this is the end, Emma is seen crying while standing alone after Ziad stormed off,

"I am so confused I don’t know what to do. I am really upset. Why am I doing this again?"

Emma opened up about hr past relationship with a man named Mohammed and as she delved deeper into it she revealed that they were engaged but she later made a shocking discovery.

Emma also admitted that she wanted to make things work with him and did cut ties with Ziad for that reason. Later, they reconnected and picked things up.

"We kind of just picked up where we left off. I want to tell Ziad everything but at the same time to tell him something that might make him differently of me really makes me nervous."

Rick talks to his family about Trish

Rick has also taken things to the next level as he talked to his family about Trisha. As Rick went on to talk about Trisha, he made several shcoking revelations as he said how Trisha's ex boyfriend has accused her of robbing his family house.

However, his family members expressed their concern about the matter.

“It’s all too suspicious. They are so far away from each other it worries me. Maybe the ex is more involved than you think."

Rick has also admitted to feel insecure about Trisha and her ex boyfriend and also pointed out that while she won’t go back to him but the fact that he is rich makes him feel insecure.

“Someone disappears like that, it’s because they are hiding something. Things are going in the right direction for us but I have a lot of questions for her."

On the other hand, Forrest's mother is not happy with the situation and she says that this is her worst nightmare. She also revealed that earlier Forrest was earlier scammed by a girl from Indonesia.

Forrest was upset with Sheena as he broke down in tears and said in the confessional clip.

“I cannot be with someone who constantly lies to me. It really hurts me deep to the core.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.