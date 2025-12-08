"It feels like he's been lying to me the whole time:" 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star Emma gets into a disagreement with Ziad in Morocco

Emma and Ziad from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 8 premiered on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET. The episode introduced viewers to the new couples.

Emma decided to go to Morocco after getting fired from her work and getting multiple advice from her identical twin, Izzy, to not go without knowing Ziad.

As she was finalizing her decision, Emma reached the Moroccan airport where Ziad was already waiting for her outside, but she was struggling with her luggage at the airport.

She expressed her skepticism about deciding to visit Morocco without knowing him fully after Ziad's message on the plane, as it felt more like a demand rather than a sweet check-in, which confused her.

Later, as she met him and greeted him, the reunion turned a bit messy with Ziad bringing up his restrictions on kissing in public, which Emma claims is a lie, as she reminded him that it was not something he said on their calls, as she noted lastly:

"It feels like he's been lying to me this whole time."

Here's what happened on Emma and Ziad's first meeting on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 8

The scene in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 8 premiere opens with Ziad waiting for Emma at the Morocco airport as she finally lands in Marrakech, excited but stressed out, while struggling with her luggage cart.

As she pushes through the airport, she admits,

I’m really excited to finally be here and to see Zied, but I’m totally thrown off by the text messages he sent me while I was on the plane… it wasn’t like a sweet check-in. It was more like a demand.

Once they spot each other, Emma squeals, “Oh my god, this is so crazy,” while Zied hands her a bouquet, saying, “A couple of every color you love… I hope you will love it,” as the couple hugs each other.

Emma describes the moments, describing Ziad as looking perfect and handsome," saying,

I can't believe this day has come because there's been so much anticipation that it feels kind of unreal...." while Ziad compliments her, adding, "She's more perfect than than social media in reality."

But the reunion quickly shifts. As they talk, Ziad brings up the sudden restriction he mentioned over text: no kissing in public, explaining to her:

I’m someone, I have my religion, Muslim. And you have to respect my religion.

She’s confused and hurt, telling him that she respects his religion, adding,

How many times have I said, can we do anything in public? You were like, ‘yeah, yeah, it’s fine.’ And then I was on the plane and you told me I can’t kiss you.

He insists he told her this before, though Emma pushes back with a flat, “No, you didn’t.” The misunderstanding escalates when he abruptly declares,

“This will be the last kiss I will give you… I’m a man, I have my word.”

The comment hits Emma hard. Standing there with flowers in her hand, she looks blindsided. In her confessional, she admits,

I feel really pissed off and I feel really blindsided. Leading up to me coming to Morocco, all of our conversations have been about how much we want each other and how much we love each other, and how we can’t wait to touch each other and be all over each other. But to be standing next to him and he's telling me to my face, 'no, I won’t touch you, no, I won’t kiss you'… why are you choosing right now to tell me all of this?

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 air weekly on every Sunday at 8:00 pm on TLC

Stay tuned for more updates.