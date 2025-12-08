Powerball jackpot grows to $875M: full winning number list and places where million-dollar tickets were purchased

The Powerball jackpot has gone up again after no one won the big prize in Saturday night’s draw. Many people were hoping for a winner, but since no ticket matched all the numbers, the jackpot has now grown to an amazing $875 million. This has made lottery players even more excited for the next drawing.
The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were:
13, 14, 26, 28, 44
Powerball: 7
Power Play: 2X
Since no one got all the numbers correct, the jackpot kept increasing. If someone wins the next draw and chooses the cash option, they would receive about $403.6 million before taxes. That is a huge amount of money and could change someone’s life overnight.
This $875 million jackpot is now the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot ever. Only a few drawings in history have crossed the billion-dollar mark. The biggest one so far was the $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in 2022.
Across both Powerball and Mega Millions games, this jackpot also ranks among the top 15 biggest of all time.
Even though no one won the grand prize, some players still won large amounts.
According to officials, four tickets matched enough numbers to win $1 million or more:
Besides these big winners, 28 other tickets won $50,000 each by matching four numbers plus the Powerball. So even though the jackpot was not won, many people still had a lucky night.
The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
Tickets are available in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
With the prize now at $875 million, many players are already dreaming about what they would do if they became the next big winner.
