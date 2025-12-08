Powerball jackpot grows to $875M: full winning number list and places where million-dollar tickets were purchased

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery are seen on November 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The estimated Powerball jackpot for the November 7th drawing has increased to $1.9 billion, with an estimated lump sum payment of $929.1 million. (Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot has gone up again after no one won the big prize in Saturday night’s draw. Many people were hoping for a winner, but since no ticket matched all the numbers, the jackpot has now grown to an amazing $875 million. This has made lottery players even more excited for the next drawing.

​Winning Numbers From Saturday’s Drawing

The winning numbers drawn on Saturday were:

13, 14, 26, 28, 44

Powerball: 7

Power Play: 2X

Since no one got all the numbers correct, the jackpot kept increasing. If someone wins the next draw and chooses the cash option, they would receive about $403.6 million before taxes. That is a huge amount of money and could change someone’s life overnight.

How Big Is This Jackpot?

This $875 million jackpot is now the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot ever. Only a few drawings in history have crossed the billion-dollar mark. The biggest one so far was the $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in 2022.

Across both Powerball and Mega Millions games, this jackpot also ranks among the top 15 biggest of all time.

Where the Million-Dollar Tickets Were Sold

Even though no one won the grand prize, some players still won large amounts.

According to officials, four tickets matched enough numbers to win $1 million or more:

One ticket in Florida

One ticket in Georgia

One ticket in Texas

One ticket in New Jersey — this one included the Power Play option, so the prize doubled to $2 million

Besides these big winners, 28 other tickets won $50,000 each by matching four numbers plus the Powerball. So even though the jackpot was not won, many people still had a lucky night.

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Tickets are available in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Important Tips for Winners

Lottery experts often say that if you win a big prize, you should:

Keep your ticket safe

Tell as few people as possible

Speak to a financial advisor, tax expert, and lawyer

These steps help protect your win and make sure you handle your money wisely.

With the prize now at $875 million, many players are already dreaming about what they would do if they became the next big winner.