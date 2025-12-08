Is Tilly Norwood a real person? All about the creator amid AI actress controversy

Creation of the AI actress has led to heavy criticism for various reasons (Representative image via AI)

Tilly Norwood is trending once again after Eline Van Der Valden tried to end the debate about the AI actress grabbing the opportunities of other actors in the entertainment industry.

Valden created Norwood, who is not a real person. The former told the Associated Press in an interview last week, on Friday, December 5, that she is well aware of the fact that it will take time for everyone else to adjust to living with Tilly.

Eline dismissed the claims that Tilly Norwood would take away the roles of real actors. Valden added that her company Particle6 has already rejected such offers. Eline opened up on the intention behind creating Norwood and said:



“As an artist, you always try to resonate something that will provoke interest and thought in the audience, and so I underestimated the effect that Tilly would have on the world. In the end, as an artist, that was the effect I was trying to have. I was trying to show the world where the tech is at.”



According to Eline, she has started working with her company to find people who would ensure that Tilly can operate without issues.

Van der Valden revealed that all these individuals would be part of the “traditional” films and TV shows, as her company prefers to hire those who have been working in the entertainment world for a long time.



“We’re looking for comedy writers, we’re looking for production coordinators, and we’ve given them all really funky job names because it’s a whole new era of creativity”, she added.



The Wrap stated that Eline’s comments arrived a few months after talent agencies refused to represent Tilly Norwood.

WME Group said during a conference in September this year that they represent humans and do not want to shift everything that belongs to real actors into an AI model.

Tilly Norwood ’s creation involved a long process: AI Studio starting to hire employees







The AI actress was created in February this year, leading to a different kind of response in the film industry.

The International Business Times UK stated that certain personalities were concerned about the impact that it would leave on films and television.

AI talent studio Xiocia was involved in the creation of Tilly Norwood. It is a company formed by Eline Van Der Valden’s Particle6, which is currently searching for nine employees to join them and help create the necessary things for their digital figures.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that the nine roles will also involve creating scripts, punchlines, and more for Tilly Norwood at the same time.

The company is also looking for a social media manager to look after Tilly’s Instagram handle.

While appearing at Content London a few days ago, Eline said that when Tilly was being made, certain versions appeared “too beautiful” and were not authentic.

Valden claimed that the intention also changed to making a half-robot at one point, which eventually did not happen, as per Deadline.



“Tilly is a showcase of what we can do and where the technology is at. She represents a time when the industry needed to look at itself and this technology, and she shows that”, Eline added.



During a conversation with CBS News this month, Eline said that she also taught Tilly how to act, but it was not so good while they conducted some tests.

However, Valden mentioned that she wants Norwood to become the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman.

Tilly Norwood’s creation involved a long process where certain AI tools were used to improve the movements, expressions, and voice. Tilly marked her first public appearance in a comedy sketch, AI Commissioner, which came out back in July this year.

While speaking about the new roles at Particle6, Eline said that Tilly will be featured on screen next year and also start speaking to everyone.