"You’ll never be able to write a joke, you stupid robot": Amy Poehler ends her SNL monologue by insulting AI actress Tilly Norwood

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Amy Poehler attends The 85th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

Amy Poehler is back with her wittiness in Studio 8H for her hosting duties on SNL season 51 episode 2. In her opening monologue, she didn’t take a step back to mock the ongoing controversy around the upcoming AI actress Tilly Norwood.

Peohler hosted the late-night show on October 11, and Role Model joined in as a musical guest. She reminded the crowd about SNL’s 50th anniversary, as the very first episode of Saturday Night Live aired on October 11, 1975.

In her opening monologue, The Park and Recreation alum said it was ‘’actually a very special night for the show, not just because I’m here, but because 50 years ago today, on Oct. 11, 1975, the very first episode of SNL aired. That episode was hosted by George Carlin, and just like George Carlin, I am extremely high.”

She then went ahead and cracked a joke about Tilly Norwood, as Hollywood is facing an AI scare when Tilly’s creator, Eline Ven der Velden, spoke at the Zurich Summit that her ‘’castable, directable and available on demand actress’’ is ‘’getting attention from multiple Hollywood talent agents.’’

Amy Poehler called out AI actress Tilly Norwood a ‘’stupid robot’’ on SNL

She kicked off her opening monologue by saying that the SNL stage is very special to her as she found her first love here — ‘’being famous.’’

Talking about Tilly Norwood, Amy spoke about the rise of Artificial Intelligence, where Tilly became the target of Amy's joke, reminding everyone that real humor and creativity still belong to humans. She said,

“But you know, the world looked a lot different in 1975. For one thing, women couldn’t even have credit cards yet. Yeah, but now I’m kind of like somebody take my credit card away, am I right? I remember watching the show in the ’70s, sitting in my house in Burlington, Massachusetts thinking, ‘I wanna be an actress someday, at least until they invent an AI actress who’s funnier and willing to do full frontal.'”

She continued about the AI actress at the end of her monologue and said,

“Before we start the show, I just wanted to say one thing: I know it can feel like times are very tough right now, and in some ways they always have been and they always will be, so I’ll just say this — if there’s a place that feels like home that you can go back to and laugh with your friends, consider yourself lucky, and I do,” she said. “And to that little AI robot watching TV right now who wants to be on this stage someday, I say to you, ‘Beep boop beep boop.’ Which translates to, ‘You’ll never be able to write a joke, you stupid robot.’ And I am willing to do full frontal, but nobody has asked me!”

She even introduced the new cast members added in SNL's Season 51: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. As soon as the newcomers joined her on stage, she said, “We don’t know each other yet. Keep it moving.”

Amy has been a part of SNL’s journey from the start, where she has been a cast member for this late-night comedy show for almost eight years. Saturday (Oct. 11) marked her third time hosting SNL solo, and she was also a ‘Weekend Update Anchor’ in SNL for almost four years.