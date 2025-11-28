When will General Hospital resume airing new episodes? Everything you need to know

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

The brief delay left viewers without new installments on November 27, 2025, and November 28, 2025. These interruptions are part of ABC’s holiday scheduling tradition, especially when major sporting events take over daytime slots.

The confirmed return date for General Hospital

Fans will not have to wait long for fresh drama from General Hospital. The ABC soap opera is officially scheduled to return ​​​​​​on Monday, December 1, 2025. After being off the air for two days due to Thanksgiving programming and sports coverage, the series resumes its regular weekday broadcast cycle.

The brief pause is part of ABC’s usual strategy during major U.S. holidays, when daytime schedules are often reshuffled to make room for special programming and live sports. While the interruption frustrated many viewers, the network has confirmed that the break will not extend into the following week.

Monday’s episode is expected to air in its normal daytime slot, allowing fans to finally catch up on unfinished storylines and holiday-themed drama in Port Charles.

For viewers who missed earlier episodes this week, catch-up options remain available through Hulu and through ABC’s digital platforms. With the show back on December 1, 2025, regular daily scheduling is expected to continue unless further network changes are announced.

What to expect when General Hospital returns

On Monday's General Hospital, at Drew Cain’s house, Willow has cold feet before the wedding. Drew reassures Willow that their Thanksgiving ceremony will be perfect. However, her body language says otherwise. Willow feels overwhelmed and uncertain as the small at-home wedding is nearing.

Nina Reeves notices her daughter’s panic and steps in. She bluntly offers Willow an escape plan. If Willow wants to leave, Nina promises they can walk out immediately. The ceremony begins, but Willow must decide if she truly wants to marry Drew or stop everything before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, Thanksgiving at the Quartermaine mansion includes the usual chaos. Brook Lynn scolds Chase for his risky confidence in the kitchen. Chase insists he can handle the meal. Gio opens the door to an unexpected visitor, hinting that a surprise guest may disrupt the family celebration even further. The holiday at the Q mansion appears loud, messy, and unforgettable.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Jordan and Curtis reflect on gratitude before the mood shifts. Curtis may not remain at ease for long. Nathan West questions a suspect in the Drew shooting investigation. Curtis’s past conflict with Drew puts him under renewed scrutiny. Nathan pushes hard for answers, making Curtis’s holiday increasingly tense and uncertain.

At the hospital, Portia is caught off guard by Isaiah’s presence. Isaiah is believed to be making a personal sacrifice by covering for someone else. His goal is to allow that person to enjoy Thanksgiving with family. Portia also continues to protect Terry’s absence, giving herself time to interact with Isaiah at work.

Stella Henry urges someone to stand down from taking revenge. Trina experiences a shocking moment at dinner with Kai. A careless comment may expose Portia’s pregnancy. Trina reacts in disbelief after hearing unexpected news. Thanksgiving brings secrets, hard choices, and emotional fallout. Nothing feels simple in Port Charles.

Catch General Hospital on ABC.