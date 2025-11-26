General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in November 2025

Vernee Watson, Erica Slezak and Daniel Goddard of General Hospital [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © ABC]

November 2025 saw unexpected twists on General Hospital’s plot as the mob clash heated up leading to Sidwell shooting Professor Dalton and trying to frame Mayor Laura for the murder. Meanwhile, the Measure C proposal and elections brought Councilman Ezra Boyle back into the storyline while Erica Slezak’s Veronica bid a temporary goodbye to Monica’s family and town.

The month of November found Port Charles shaken with the Rocco-Dalton drama. As Rocco, Charlotte and Danny invaded Dalton’s lab in place of Emma and Gio, Dalton caught Rocco. The professor handed the teenager over to the police claiming destruction of property at his lab.

General Hospital viewers saw Dante, Lulu, Britt, Laura, Alexis, Nathan, and Sonny involved with freeing Rocco. At the same time, Sidwell had Rocco beaten up in custody. On the other hand, Anna was kidnapped and held hostage in an undisclosed place while fake messages were sent to Jack.

Elsewhere, Tracy tabled Monica’s real Will, forcing Ronnie to admit to fraud. While the rest of the family forgave Ronnie, Tracy turned the fraudster and her own family away. However, after talking to Gio, she apologized to Ronnie and reunited with her family on the long-running ABC soap.

General Hospital: Returns to the soap

Marc Forget as Pascal

General Hospital viewers may remember Marc’s Pascal as the concierge at The Five Poppies Resort in Dalmatia before the place was ruined in an explosion. He worked as a mediator between Britt and her mysterious employer. Later he had Joss and Vaughn attacked and taken hostage before doing the same to Britt. As Jason freed all three hostages, the WSB agents fought Pascal’s men while fleeing the resort.

As such, fans were surprised to find Pascal in Wyndemere on November 6, 2025. Sidwell was seen introducing him as his butler to Jordan. Later, the mobster asked Pascal to clear a wing for Lucas to move in while keeping all incriminating matters away from the doctor. Pascal seems to have returned to stay in the mob fight for long.

Daniel Cosgrove as Ezra Boyle

November 2025 saw the election for the mayor’s position heating up before the results were declared. In the initial counting Ezra seemed to be winning a few rounds. Moreover, Dalton caught Rocco sneaking into his lab, giving Ezra more weapon to taunt Laura about her grandson’s actions. During the time, Cosgrove’s Ezra was seen taunting Laura about her closeness to Sonny after catching the two together.

However, Sonny informed him that they share a grandchild and must look out for the teenager’s wellbeing. Later General Hospital fans saw him crestfallen when Jordan returned to Laura’s office to declare the election results since Laura had won the position again.

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

While Stuart’s Valentin was seen in a couple of episodes during the previous month, his return this month promised more screen time. November 6, 2025, saw Carly visiting Valentin in the prison in a disguise. Since she planned to take down Brennan, she collaborated with Valentin. In return, the former WSB wanted to be shifted closer to home and to meet his daughter again.

Carly and Valentin chalked out plans to go discreet. Valentin told Carly that Jack Brennan trusted her and would not see an attack coming from her. She promised to help him meet Charlotte.

Vernee Watson as Stella Henry

Vernee’s Stella had been out of the screen for some time since Drew tried to frame her for insurance fraud. Since she was helping Martin with insurance covers, the lawyer forced Drew to back down from his stand on Stella. However, it had a traumatic effect on Curtis’s aunt.

The upcoming GH storyline for the last week of November 2025 suggests that something will irk Aunt Stella. The fiery lady will likely meet Drew again at a restaurant and confront the politician. However, the latter may shrug off her outburst and declare that he gets whatever he wants.

General Hospital: Short screentime for some characters

Bradford Anderson as Spinelli

While Spinelli is presumably in town and his arc did not leave the storyline, he was seen after a long time. Last seen, he was worried about James’ equation with Nathan. He claimed to love the child as his stepfather and did not want to lose James to his biological father.

However, on November 5, 2025, he was seen spending some fun time with James, Felicia and Nathan to celebrate Halloween.

Michael E Knight as Martin Grey

Knight’s Martin was central to the Veronica fraud storyline. After Tracy produced Monica’s real Will, Ronnie’s version was proved fake. As such, Ronnie confessed to have been pulled into the fraud by Martin. Martin admitted to wanting revenge on Tracy.

Later, when Laura won the mayoral election, Martin visited his sister with congratulatory flowers and some words of advice.

General Hospital: Exits from the show

Daniel Goddard as Henry Dalton

Since Britt’s return to town, Dalton was seen getting irritable as he was made to work with the doctor. Recently, after catching Rocco in his lab, the professor proceeded to damage his equipment himself only to frame the teenager for destruction of property. Moreover, in an inebriated condition, he confessed to Joss about having another lab out of the campus to work with animals.

Later, when he went to Sidwell in his drunk condition to demand that Britt be taken off the project, the mobster shot him in front of Britt. The General Hospital viewers next saw Dalton’s body in Mayor Laura’s car boot. Sonny got Jason to dispose of the body as Dalton was declared missing. With this, Daniel Goddard exited the soap.

Erica Slezak as Veronica Bard

Slezak’s Veronica came to Port Charles after Monica’s death. However, Martin faked Monica’s Will to make her the beneficiary of Monica’s assets including the Quartermaine mansion. Later, the lawyer blackmailed her with exposure if she did not sign off the property to Drew Cain. However, Tracy got the real Will and the fraud was exposed.

Since, Veronica-Ronnie befriended the rest of the Quartermaines, Tracy turned them all out of the house. Soon, Gio convinced the matriarch to apologise. Tracy realized that Ronnie was fond of Monica and her family. As such, Tracy genuinely repented her actions. Ronnie forgave her before leaving town. With that, Erica Slezak’s guest role was temporarily over.

Catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Drew weds Willow while Lucas faces uncomfortable dangers in Wyndemere.