Complete cast breakdown of The Thing with Feathers: Who plays whom & where you’ve seen them before

Benedict Cumberbatch poses with Richard Boxall and Henry Boxall at the "The Thing with Feathers" photocall (Image via Getty)

The Thing with Feathers, written and directed by Dylan Southern, is scheduled to release in theaters on November 28, 2025. Adapted from the novel Grief Is the Thing with Feathers by Max Porter, it tells the story of a man and his two boys grieving the loss of his wife and their mother. The narrative explores themes of loss, healing, and the surreal ways grief can manifest.

The cinematography is overseen by Ben Fordesman, while the film score is composed by Zebedee C. Budworth. The film debuted globally at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it was first screened on January 25, 2025.

The city of Bristol, England, was the primary filming location of the project. Much of the movie’s haunting family home and surrounding neighborhood scenes were shot using combinations of on-location settings and controlled studio sets. The production began principal photography in early 2024, using the city’s varied architecture and film-industry infrastructure to create the atmospheric backdrop required for this dark, grief-driven drama.

Meet the cast member of The Thing with Feathers

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dad





Benedict Cumberbatch stars as “Dad” in The Thing with Feathers. His character is a grieving father struggling to raise his two young sons after the sudden death of his wife, trying to hold together normal life even as he’s consumed by sorrow. Overwhelmed by loss, Dad’s grief begins to manifest as a sinister, man-like crow — a haunting presence that stalks his home and torments him psychologically.

The Oscar-nominated actor is known worldwide for Sherlock, Doctor Strange, The Imitation Game, The Power of the Dog, The Roses, and much more.

Richard Boxall & Henry Boxall as two sons





In The Thing with Feathers, Richard Boxall and Henry Boxall play the two young sons of the grieving father — credited as Boy 1 and Boy 2. Their characters give emotional weight to the story, portraying the vulnerable, shaken children struggling to cope with the sudden loss of their mother and the creeping psychological horror that invades their home.

Eric Lampaert as Crow



In Eric Lampaert’s portrayal of “Crow” in The Thing with Feathers, he physically embodies the menacing, uncanny bird-figure that invades the home of a grieving father and his sons — a towering, human-sized crow costume with animatronic features that stalks the halls and haunts their nights.

Eric Lampaert is known for his performances in Stoner Express, Valerian, and City of a Thousand Planets.

David Thewlis as the Voice of Crow





David Thewlis lends his voice to Crow in The Thing with Feathers. As Crow’s voice, Thewlis delivers a haunting, gravel-toned narration that embodies grief, guilt, and inner turmoil — turning Crow from a silent creature into a menacing, psychologically complex presence that taunts and challenges the grieving father.

David Thewlis is famous for his roles in the Harry Potter film series, Fargo, and Naked.

Claire Cartwright as Mum

Claire Cartwright plays Mum in The Thing with Feathers, portraying the emotional heart of the family as they navigate grief and loss. Her performance brings warmth, depth, and authenticity, anchoring the story’s exploration of family dynamics and resilience.

Claire Cartwright has previously appeared in projects such as Rueful Warrior, Souljacker, and more.

Supporting cast of The Thing with Feathers

The Thing with Feathers also features a strong supporting ensemble, as listed below:

Vinette Robinson (Sherlock, Doctor Who, Boiling Point) as Amanda

Sam Spruell (Taken 3, Snow White and the Huntsman, The North Water) as Paul

Leo Bill (28 Days Later, Becoming Jane, The Living and the Dead) as Dr. Bowden

Tim Plester (After Life, Game of Thrones, Andor) as Andy

