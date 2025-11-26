When is Cyber Monday 2025? Date revealed as Black Friday kicks off the weekend

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: A person wears a face mask while carrying shopping bags in Columbus Circle on November 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, and Cyber Monday is on the first Monday after Black Friday. Thanksgiving 2025 is November 27, and Black Friday follows on November 28. Cyber Monday will fall on December 1. The term “Cyber Monday” was coined by the National Retail Federation in 2005, following a surge in online shopping on the Monday after Thanksgiving, as people returned to work.

At the time, shoppers took advantage of the faster Internet connection at their places of work to shop for holiday items. Retailers leveraged the trend and introduced more discounts with a focus on online shopping.

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday were initially introduced as two distinct sales events, they have somewhat merged in recent years, with retail companies offering early sales in October or November. Retail giant Amazon announced its 2025 Cyber Monday sales on November 10, promising millions of deals across popular categories like beauty, electronics, and apparel:

“Amazon's Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deal events run from November 20 through December 1, featuring millions of deals across popular categories including home, electronics, beauty, and apparel from customer-favorite brands, with new daily deal drops throughout the events.”

More details on Cyber Monday sales 2025

According to a Capital One Shopping report, Cyber Monday sales for 2024 surpassed those of Black Friday by 22.2%, representing a difference of $10.8 billion. The largest discounts for Cyber Monday 2025 are projected to be for electronics at 28% off and apparel at 25% off. In 2024, electronics had the highest discount, followed by toys and clothing.

The National Retail Federation projects that Holiday sales, Cyber Monday included, will surpass $1 trillion for the first time. NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay stated in a press release dated November 6, 2025:

“American consumers may be cautious in sentiment, yet remain fundamentally strong and continue to drive U.S. economic activity. We remain bullish about the holiday shopping season and expect that consumers will continue to seek savings in nonessential categories to be able to spend on gifts for loved ones.”

The Cyber Monday Sale on Amazon features deals of up to 50% off select Amazon devices, as well as tech products like JBL headphones and Canon cameras. The retail giant is also offering 40% on some floor care products from Bissell and iRobot.

Best Buy’s Cyber Monday runs from November 30 to December 1, 2025, with 63% off Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook and HP 15.6” Chromebook laptops, amongst others.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more information on Cyber Monday 2025.