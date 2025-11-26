The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings and goings in November 2025

Lisa Yamada, Matthew Atkinson and Sydney Bullock of The Bold and the Beautiful [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © CBS]

November 2025 saw surprising twists in The Bold and the Beautiful plot, as a central villain, Luna, met with a sudden end. Meanwhile, the rest of the townspeople moved on to celebrate the unexpected exit, followed by Thanksgiving. As such, Luna actor, Lisa Yamada, exited the soap, while Steffy’s children, Kelly and Hayes, played by Sophia Paras McKinley and Bryan David Garlick, respectively, returned for family time scenes.

The Bold and the Beautiful storyline for the month of November 2025 revolved around Luna’s shenanigans. After being resurrected by Dr. Li and nursed back to health by Li and Sheila, Luna was previously seen raping Will and getting pregnant. She then proceeded to traumatize the Spencer family using the upcoming Spencer heir.

However, Electra took firm action and got her arrested. Unfortunately, the criminal escaped to get back to her man but met with death instead. Meanwhile, Hope and Liam reunited as Carter let her go back to her family. In a rebound, Carter turned to Daphne for emotional and romantic support. However, Atkinson’s Thomas has been missing since his return in the previous month.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Returns to the soap

Sydney Bullock as Dylan

Bullock played Dylan, the art instructor at Hayes’ summer school. The last time she was seen, Luna had managed to worm her way into the school pretending to be an origami teacher, Miss Sunshine. However, soon Luna held her hostage and coerced her to call Steffy to the school so that the criminal could kill Steffy. The ordeal ended in shootouts, and three people were injured.

Recently, Dylan returned to meet Electra in the Forrester Creations’ office on November 25, 2025. After initial pleasantries, the teacher confessed to having run over Luna as the latter jumped out in front of her speeding car. While Dylan claimed to have done the right thing by informing the police right away, she requested that Electra not get judgmental about her. In response, Electra was seen pledging support to the teacher.

Sophia Paras McKinley as Kelly Forrester-Spencer

After a long gap, Sophia’s Kelly is back in the family settings as Steffy arranges a Thanksgiving dinner. She was last seen on The Bold and the Beautiful in a notable chunk of screen time in August-September as she enthused her grandmother, Taylor plan her wedding with Ridge. However, with Taylor’s wedding falling through and the storyline shifting to Luna, Kelly was absent from the soap.

Bryan David Garlick as Hayes Finnegan

As with his half-sister, Hayes is slated to arrive on screen during Thanksgiving as his mother sets up a festive dinner. His last serious story arc involved his summer school when Luna befriended him, pretending to be Miss Sunshine.

The latter also urged him to take some origami samples home to give to his mother. While they were cryptic messages for Steffy, Hayes failed to understand them and seemed to like his origami teacher. Whether he will be told about Luna’s death remains to be seen.

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan-Forrester

While being part of the show for many years, Jennifer Donna makes intermittent appearances. She was seen warning Taylor when Brooke and Ridge went to a business to Italy, and later, after Brooke returned from her drowning accident.

She returned to The Bold and the Beautiful storyline during the Will and Luna fiasco. She and her husband, Eric, were seen supporting Katie as the latter struggled to keep Will safe. Moreover, she continued to stand with her sister after Luna’s death.

Christian Weissman as Remy Pryce

While Weissman’s Remy was not away from the show for any long time, his arc got a major chunk of the storyline in the first week of November 2025. Although introduced to the soap’s viewers as Electra’s stalker, his recent arc showed him as a misguided but reformed young man who is Deke’s boyfriend.

He decided to come out as Deke’s friend at Forrester Creations, leading to Electra revealing his sinister past to his boyfriend. This freaked Deke and brought a rift between the couple.

Brief arrivals and cameos on The Bold and the Beautiful

Rachel Leigh as Rachel

Rachel Leigh’s character is a spiritual healer and cleanser. She was a bartender at the Bikini Bar before moving to this new role. She was seen sharing the screen with Bill Spencer, Katie, and Liam as she promised to offer her services in energy cleansing. It was a short two-day cameo.

Dan Martin as Detective Chief Baker

Baker arrives on the soap’s storyline whenever there is a need for legal authorities. As such, Detective Baker has been seen arriving to take Luna to the prison before. In November, he was seen again when Luna escaped prison to meet Will at the beach house. Detective Baker was part of the various search parties looking for the escaped criminal.

Later, on November 21, 2025, Baker announced Luna’s death to the concerned parties, the Spencer family. With Luna gone, his role has temporarily wound up.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A major exit

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa

Yamada’s Luna had been wreaking havoc in LA by turning up to threaten lives more than once. After committing three murders and one kidnapping, she manipulated Bill into getting her out of prison. However, she tricked Steffy into a perilous situation waving the gun at her, leaving Liam and Sheila shot while taking a bullet herself.

Rescued in secret by Dr. Li, she survived to rape Will and use her pregnancy as a freedom ticket into the Spencer family. However, the traumatized Spencers and the Forresters collaborated to put her behind bars again.

The criminal could not take her defeat well, particularly when she lost her baby, and escaped prison to meet Will. However, when search parties arrived to take her back, she ditched them to run into a speeding car. This ultimately led to her accidental death.

Incidentally, Matthew Atkinson returned to the soap in October only to take a backseat. However, he is reported to be filming again and may appear on the screen soon.

Catch the upcoming storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.