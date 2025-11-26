"I cried when I saw her": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas and others recall the aftermath of the plane incident

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6, episode 11, premiered on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, on Bravo. The latest episode finally gave viewers a clear picture of what really happened after the now-infamous off-camera plane incident between Meredith Marks and Britani Bateman.

The cast still cannot agree on what exactly happened on a roughly eight-hour flight from Barbados to Utah that occurred in episode 9 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Apparently, only Bronwyn Newport was not present on the flight.

The group once again tried to find common ground when they recalled the plane drama during Mary Cosby’s post-church Sunday Social gathering with all the castmates present except Britani at Walter's Osteria.

Meredith holds on to her long-standing account that she was “upset” and “crying” after Britani repeated TikTok rumors about her husband, Seth Mark’s, alleged cheating indiscretion, explaining:

“I got on the plane. I vented to Lisa for a little bit. I put on a movie. I fell asleep. I woke up.” She repeatedly insisted the moment was “not the right time, not the right place."

However, when they landed in Utah, the emotional reaction to the scene became evident, as Heather narrated that they had to “corral” a “sobbing” Britani off the plane.

Even Mary Cosby and Angie Katsanevas, who famously “can’t stand Britani,” stepped in to comfort her and help her. Angie said,

"I cried when I saw her."

Here's what happened on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The rest of the cast members were telling a different story in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6. Heather Gay described the situation as “very intense,” recalling in a confessional:

"There would be brief moments of peace, and then it would slowly pick up again… and it would kind of crescendo."

Whitney went on alleging that Meredith was “taunting Britani and calling her names,” and later telling a producer that, “Meredith was absolutely diabolical on the airplane.” Mary Cosby claimed the conflict “spiraled for hours.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Barlow was the only person who was absent from Britani's support, as the majority of the cast supported Britani.

She kept her distance from the whole feud, which seemed suspicious to everyone, as Heather pointed out, especially given her seat's proximity to Meredith's on the plane. Lisa eventually confessed,

"I needed space. I had my AirPods in, and I was listening to Kendrick Lamar."

The conflict began in episode 8 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6, during the yacht charter, when Britani repeated the TikTok rumor that Seth had a “mistress.” Meredith shut it down immediately, telling her,

“My husband does not have a mistress; we are in a monogamous marriage,” before going on to Britani's on-and-off boyfriend, Jared Osmond, “Because your boyfriend breaks up with you every time he wants to sleep with someone else, that’s your problem, not mine.”

Later, after boarding the flight, Britani noticed that her seat was located "literally right in front of" Meredith and Lisa Barlow.

Then, tensions exploded on the flight to Utah, with the cast members claiming Meredith was raging and making a scene, and started reliving what Britani said.

Then, Whitney Rose claimed Meredith began calling Britani names and was "talking loudly about Britani so that the entire first class could hear."

Meredith and Lisa, as claimed, also demanded that Whitney and Britani give up their phones to verify the existence of the TikTok involving Seth's alleged affair. A humiliated Britani shared,

"I started bawling, actually. I just couldn't take it anymore. I've never been treated like that in my life."

Lisa later admitted to John Barlow, her husband, that Meredith had “lost her mind” and was loudly saying “mean stuff about Britani.” According to Lisa,

"Britani was right in front of me. I grabbed the armrest, and I said, 'Britani, just give her the f–king TikTok.' That's it. And then I sat back."

Despite the tensions and weeks of conflict among the cast, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's latest episode ended with Meredith and Britani meeting in a park to finally clear the feud. They both apologized to each other, with Meredith saying:

“I am sorry that you heard me talking to Lisa on the plane… I feel terribly that I hurt your feelings.” Britani responded, saying, “It was a shady thing to do, to bring up the TikTok… And I’m sorry.”

Stay tuned for more updates.