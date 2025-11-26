Dancing With the Stars season 34 finale recap: Five finalists battle through three high-pressure rounds for the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy

Dancing With the Stars season 34 finale (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the season 34 finale of Dancing With the Stars, five finalists took the stage to compete for the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy.

The five finalists were Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, social media influencer Alix Earle, reality TV personality Dylan Efron, actress Elaine Hendrix and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin.

The finale was set with three rounds: the Judges’ Choice round, the Instant Dance Challenge, and the freestyle round. The judges’ scores were combined with the viewer votes to get the final standings.

Eventually, Robert Irwin was the winner, Alix Earle was the runner-up and Jordan Chiles took third ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌place.

Finale highlights of Dancing With the Stars season 34 In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the first round, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, the judges, handed each​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ finalist a fresh dance routine.

The duo of Alix Earle and professional Val Chmerkovskiy danced a samba to “Hip Hip Chin Chin” by Club des Belugas. Each of the three judges awarded them 10 points; thus, the total is 30 points.

On the other hand, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach danced a paso doble to the song “Stampede” by Lindsey Stirling, featuring Alexander Jean, and were given 9, 9, and 10 points, respectively, which sum up to 28 points.

Additionally, Elaine Hendrix, together with Alan Bersten, did a rumba to “Take My Breath Away” by Jae Hall and got three 10s, resulting in a total of 30 points.

In the meantime, Robert Irwin partnered with Witney Carson to do a quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet and their score was made up of 9, 10 and 10, summing up to 29 points.

Jordan Chiles teamed with Ezra Sosa to do a paso doble to “Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna, and their score was 29, composed of 9, 10 and 10.

Instant dance challenge

Following that was the second round, the Instant Dance Challenge, in which the finalists were to perform the dances they had just learned minutes prior.

Alix Earle executed a cha cha to “Where Is My Husband?” by Raye, getting 10 points from every judge up to a total of 30 points.

Dylan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Efron danced a fox trot to Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” and was awarded 10s from all the judges, thus making the total score 30 points.

Elaine Hendrix performed a quickstep to “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes, and each judge gave her 9 points; thus, her total score was 27.

Robert Irwin was the one to perform a cha cha to “Cake By the Ocean” by DNCE, and he was able to score 30 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌points.

Last but not least, Jordan Chiles performed a tango to “I Like It” by Alesso and Nate Smith, receiving the same score as before: three 10s and a total of 30 points.

Freestyle round

The closing round was made up of freestyle performances. Alix Earle made a stunning costume transformation, doing "Maneater" by Nelly Furtado and "Sports Car" by Tate McRae at the same time, scoring thirty points with the three tenors.

Dylan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Efron thrilled the crowd with a contemporary dance to "Something in the Heavens" by Lewis Capaldi, and he also got a score of 30 points.

Beautiful ballet was Elaine Hendrix's weapon on "I Hope I Get It" from A Chorus Line, three tens plus 30 points being her final haul.

After that, Robert Irwin threw a random dance to "Black & Gold" by Sam Sparro and "The Nights" by Avicii, which brought him 30 points. At last, Chiles' hip-hop freestyle to "Motivation" by Normani was worth a total of 30 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌points.

Overall scores

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ last count was done by summing up scoring points from all the rounds plus the viewers' votes; Alix Earle got 90 points, both Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin had 89 points each, Dylan Efron came next with 88 points, and finally, Elaine Hendrix was at 87 points.

Thereby, the fifth place was assigned to Elaine Hendrix, the fourth one to Dylan Efron, the third to Jordan Chiles, the runner-up was Alix Earle, and Robert Irwin was announced as the winner of Season 34 of Dancing With the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Stars.

