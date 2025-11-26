“Everything was really great”: Corey Feldman clarifies his earlier comments made on Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars star Corey Feldman (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars earlier became a major centre for drama because of actor Corey Feldman, who made certain comments criticising the show, calling the behind-the-scenes environment "toxic."

The 54-year-old actor and his pro partner Jenna Johnson were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars season 34 during the second week, along with NBA star Baron Davis and Britt Stewart.

Core Feldman spoke about Dancing with the Stars on the Gurvey’s Law radio show, which was later shared exclusively by the Daily Mail, where Feldman said:

"There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind the scenes. Actually there, everything was great. But the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around that show, I've never seen anything like it. It's the worst, like, most toxic."

However, Feldman opened up on these comments and the rumours about him not taking Dancing with the Stars seriously while appearing on Torri Spelling's podcast titled misSPELLING.

Corey admitted that he heard rumours about people saying all kinds of stuff which was not true, as he signed up for the show for seven days a week, and the next three months of his life were booked while signing the show, irrespective of how far he would go, further praising the show, saying:

"Everybody on the show was really nice. Everything was really great."

What Corey Feldman said on Dancing with the Stars rumors

Corey Feldman, in a candid conversation with Tori Spelling on her misSPELLING podcast, addressed the rumors head-on, especially the ones claiming he “wasn’t there,” “didn’t care,” or was not taking the competition seriously. He pushed back hard on that narrative, saying: "I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I was there seven days a week, seven days a week." Feldman explained that when he agreed to do the show, his next three months were already tightly scheduled. He had an EP release coming, singles, music videos, and on top of that, a major move planned for September 4, 2025, just days before the September 16, 2025, premiere, adding: "All the weeks leading up to the show’s premiere, I’m boxing and packing and moving and running to rehearsal and running back. However, weekends that should have been used for rehearsal were already booked with fan conventions. "But I was contracted so I couldn't get around," he added. Despite the chaos, Feldman insisted he gave the show everything he had. He said it was frustrating to see reports suggesting that he did not put in the effort, as he noted: "I am working my balls off. Are you kidding me? I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life." The frustration from the comments around him circulating in the press led to earlier remarks that he made describing the Dancing with the Stars environment as toxic. Now, Feldman revisited those statements entirely. In the podcast, he made it clear he had nothing but positive experiences on set, expressing: "Everybody on the show was really nice,” he said. “There was not one negative thing I could say about anybody on the show.” He specifically addressed rumors about friction between him and his pro partner Jenna Johnson, dismissing them completely: “Jenna and I got along great.” Feldman further said the entire cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars were “super nice, super professional,” and that “there was no negativity on that set at all.” Host Tori Spelling, who competed in the previous season of Dancing with the Stars, agreed with him, noting how quickly the cast becomes like family.

