"AS GOD INTENDED": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Robert Irwin and Witney Carson winning season 34

Robert Irwin from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 finally concluded on November 25, 2025, crowning Robert Irwin and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson, the winners of the show and the recipients of the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The wildlife conservationist defeated Elaine Hendrix, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, and Dylan Efron to win the title in the finale.

While he ended his Dancing with the Stars journey with a win, Elaine and Alan finished in fifth place, Dylan and Daniella in fourth, Jordan and Ezra in third, and Alix and Val in second.

“My sister [Bindi Irwin] said it best, ‘Thank you for changing my life,'" Robert said about his win.

Witney also expressed her feelings, thanking Robert for his partnership, and said she had already won by having him as a friend.

In the end, the pro roster lifted Robert and Witney up in the air as the couple celebrated their feat.

Dancing with the Stars fans took to X to share their thoughts on Robert and Witney’s victory. They celebrated his win as many said he deserved it, citing his consistent performances from the start of the show.

“WITNEY CARSON SECOND MIRRORBALL HOMECOMING ROBERT IRWIN DANCING WITH THE STARS CHAMPION AS GOD INTENDED JAJSJQJAJAJA EXACTLYYYYYYYYYYY,” a netizen commented.

Dancing with the Stars fans were overjoyed by the outcome, pleased to see Robert take the title like his sister, Bindi Irwin, did in 2015.

“CRIKEY!!! ROBERT IRWIN AND WITNEY CARSON MY MIRRORBALL CHAMPS!!!” a fan wrote.

“YES YES YES CONGRATS ROBERT AND WITNEY ON SEASON 34!! NEW CHAMPIONS!!” another one commented.

“I SCREAMED AND JUMPED SO HARD I TWISTED MY ANKLE!!! ROBERT AND WITNEY CONGRATULATIONS!!!! my favorites since day one!!! 10 years since your sister won and 11 since Witney got her first mirror ball with Alfonso who announced your win!!!!” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans also expressed a similar sentiment.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE FINALISTS YALL DID SO WELL WITNEY AND ROBERT DID SO F**KING AMAZING IM SO PROUD RN,” a person wrote.

“ROBERT IRWIN DID IT. WITNEY CARSON DID IT. THEY WON DANCING WITH THE STARS,” another netizen commented.

“CONGRATS ROBERT & WITNEY!!! such a deserved win this season,” a fan posted.

How did Robert Irwin and Witney Carson fare in the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale?

Robert started strong despite an injury during practice, which affected his ribs. In the Judges' Choice Round, he danced a Quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl, which was assigned to them by Derek Hough, who wanted Robert to showcase his “beautiful, wide frame.”

Robert received a near-perfect score for that act, receiving 29 points out of 30. The panelists praised his footwork, as Derek called him a “Quick Step King.”

In the Instant Round, Robert and Witney danced to Cake by the Ocean by DNCE, earning their first perfect score of the night.

While Bruno Tonioli said Robert was “on fire,” Carrie Ann Inaba praised his partnership with Witney.

In the Freestyle Round, the Dancing with the Stars duo performed to Black & Gold by Sam Sparro and The Nights by Avicii. While reviewing the act, Derek said:

“Robert, I remember in this very room sitting right there at 11 years old, and now you had just done the most beautiful Freestyle. You are a dancer. You are a phenomenal human being.”.

That said, Robert scored another perfect score before closing the night. Ultimately, with the support of fans, Robert and Witney were declared winners of Dancing with the Stars season 34.

Stay tuned for more updates.