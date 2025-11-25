When did Richard Branson marry Joan? Relationship explored as Virgin Group mogul announces wife’s death

Virgin Group mogul, Richard Branson, announces wife's death (Photo by Dominic O'Neill/Boodles Boxing Ball Committee via Getty Images)

Sir Richard Branson announced the death of his wife, Joan, after nearly 50 years together. At age 75, he broke the news online with raw emotion pouring from every word. He called her much more than a partner - his rock through thick and thin. Grief weighed heavily in his message, yet pride shone when speaking of her role in raising kids and grandkids.

His last words were tender, echoing love mixed with sorrow.

He took to his Instagram account and posted:

"Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x."

Richard Branson married Joan Templeman in 1989 on his private island, Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Joan Branson has lived quietly but remains central in Richard Branson’s life

Joan Branson turned 80 this year, yet stayed out of the public eye for years - still playing a key role in Richard Branson’s world, both at home and on the job. Over time, he made sure people knew how much she meant to him; just recently, he thanked her for sticking around during tough times, fun days, or when things were just calm.

She grew up in Glasgow, part of a blue-collar family, took different turns early on - one being running an old furniture store - until fate dropped her into Virgin Records' studio back in '76. That's where they met. He said it clicked right away - a no-nonsense woman from Scotland, quietly brewing tea, somehow standing out. As Virgin blew up, so did their relationship, turning into one of those quiet but crucial stories shaping the whole Virgin journey.

Over ten years passed before they tied the knot in 1989, choosing Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for their wedding; it was private, meaningful, and uniquely theirs. People kept noticing their strong connection through the decades, particularly in 2016 when they hit 40 years together and Branson shared heartfelt words about her online.

He wrote how her kindness, energy, and realness grabbed him right away - like love clicked instantly, as reported by The Sun. To him, she wasn't just smart or funny, but steady, sharp, full of light, impossible to forget, totally different from anyone else he’d known.

