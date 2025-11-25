Travis Turner's wife wrote and deleted Facebook post asking for prayers after Virginia high school football coach mysteriously disappeared last week

Sign with logo at the headquarters of social network company Facebook in Silicon Valley, Menlo Park, California, November 10, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Days after Travis Turner mysteriously disappeared from his home in Virginia, the high school football coach's wife wrote a Facebook post for him, which was later deleted. According to the New York Post, it read:

"I just wanted to get on here for a second to clear up something, as of right now, 10:25 PM on Friday night, Travis is missing, & that’s all we know. We love him & need him here with us. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love & support. It means more than you know. Just keep praying that he comes home."

As of now, it's unclear whether the police authorities had anything to do with the Facebok post being deleted or not. Turner was listed as a missing person on Sunday, November 23, three days after he was last seen on Thursday.

Have you all been keeping up with this story? Travis Turner, football coach for Union High School (Big Stone Gap, VA), has been listed as a missing person by the Virginia State Police.



What is so bizarre is that the team is in the middle of an undefeated season and state… pic.twitter.com/1UbGCtwciX — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) November 24, 2025

According to the Virginia State Police, the 46-year-old worked at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, and was last spotted in a grey sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.

​ Travis Turner was about to be questioned by police right before his disappearance

On the day that Travis Turner disappeared from his home, officers from the Virginia State Police were on their way to his home to question him regarding a non-criminal complaint. However, before they could reach, Turner had vanished.

Marca reports that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working the case that's connected to Travis Turner, but the exact nature of his link to the case has not been disclosed at the moment.

As Travis continues to remain missing, officials have intensified their search by employing drones and K-9 units to find him. Officers from multiple law-enforcement agencies have also arrived in the Big Stone Gap region to escalate the search, focusing mainly on areas around his home as well as other locations that he frequented.

Amid the ongoing search for Turner, another school in the neighboring area - the Wise County Public School - has placed a staff member on an administrative leave. The statement released by Superintendent Dr. Mike Goforth reads:

"A staff member has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an external agency reviews an allegation that was reported to the division. This is standard procedure and is not a determination of wrongdoing. This situation also involves an active law-enforcement matter, and the division cannot comment further."

Whether or not this administrative leave is related to Travis Turner and his disappearance remains to be seen.