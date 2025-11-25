"I saw it on tape" - Bill Maher pushes back as Lara Trump denies the President called a female reporter "piggy" on Air Force One

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Bill Maher attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

On Monday, November 24, Bill Maher welcomed Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on his show Club Random. One of the subjects that duo chatted about on the show was the President's latest controversial "piggy" commented directed at a female journalist.

Talk show host Bill Maher was shocked when Lara Trump defended her father-in-law, President Donald Trump, after he called a reporter 'piggy.'

When Maher said that Trump shouldn't have called a woman "piggy," Lara Trump said in response: "Do we know that happened?" To that, Bill said:

"I saw it on tape a thousand times!"

Ignoring his claim, Lara went on to dismiss it by claiming Trump was perhaps saying "McGee" in place of "piggy" with a laughter. Her weak and insensible defense made it her attempt to avoid the subject, but Maher wasn't having it, and continued to put his point forward, saying:

"I’m just saying, on a personal level, here I am working on this editorial for Friday all about how it’s mostly liberals who have to like get over yourselves, eat with your family - even the Trump voters. It just makes my job more difficult when, during this week, he says to a woman, 'Piggy.' I mean, even you must admit this is just not cool, not necessary."

For the unversed, Trump's "piggy" comment came earlier this month (on November 14) during a press gaggle on Air Force One. Catherine Lucey - the White House Correspondent for Bloomberg - asked the President about the Epstein files, to which he said: "Quiet piggy".

His comment has since caused an outrage on social media, with many criticizing his remarks and even bringing up similar instances of him insulting female jounralists in the past.

​ Lara Trump believes her family has been scrutinized more than any other President's families

Elsewhere in their conversation, Lara Trump told Bill Maher about the scrutiny the Trump family has faced since Donald Trump became the President. Her exact words were:

"Our family has been scrutinized, attacked under a microscope — I would probably argue more than any family."

Maher appeared unconvinced, claiming that familes of anyone who became the President faced the same scrutiny, with the media having gone after Obama and Clinton's families in the past as well.

To that, Lara Trump said:

"Really!? When did you see Obama and Clinton's residences, personal private property, raided by the FBI? When did they have indictments against them to put them in jail for the rest of their life that everybody can agree were a little outrageous, Bill? Like, really!?"

For the unversed, Lara Trump is married to the third son of President Trump - Eric Trump - and has worked as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee in the past.