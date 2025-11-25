Who were Sawyer Sweeten’s parents? Everybody Loves Raymond cast addresses child star's passing

Sawyer Sweeten (Image via X/@BrianMcCormick)

Everybody Loves Raymond's surviving cast members recently addressed Sawyer Sweeten’s passing at the show's 30th Anniversary reunion, which aired on CBS on November 24, 2025.

Born on May 12, 1995, to Elizabeth Gini and Jerry Gini, Sawyer Sweeten began working on Everybody Loves Raymond as one of the Barone twins at just 16 months, after moving to California with his family. He committed suicide at the age of 19 in 2015.

According to multiple outlets following his death, Sawyer's manager confirmed that there were no signs that the star was struggling.

"Everybody was shocked. [There was] no depression, no nothing. He was a good kid. Teenage stuff, but no depression, no signs or anything," said his manager.

He continued:

"Sawyer loved his video games. I always thought he would go into some kind of video game adventure."

During the reunion, stars Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, and Monica Horan were joined by Sawyer's siblings, his sister Madylin Sweeten and his twin brother Sullivan Sweeten, who played the younger members of the Barone family in the series.

Ray Romano, who played Ray Barone, mentioned the presence of Sawyer, saying that they "miss him."

"Sawyer is no longer with us and we miss him. He was this bright energy and light," said Romano.

He also addressed Sawyer's passing in a statement to The New York Post in 2015, expressing he was "shocked" and "terribly saddened."

"He was a wonderful and sweet kid to be around. Just a great energy whenever he was there. My heart breaks for him, his family, and his friends during this very difficult time," Romano added.

Sawyer's siblings also shared their sentiments during the 30th Anniversary reunion of the show.

"None of us really expected what happened. But I try to think about the good moments and oftentimes it was on this set," Madylin added, "I just think it is important that every conversation we are having about Sawyer, we are very fortunate in our family about suicide prevention. It is the second leading cause of death between the ages of 18 and 25. But 90 percent of people who seek treatment are cured."

Along with Sawyer, the Everybody Loves Raymond cast also paid tribute to Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts, who played Ray's parents on the show.

Boyle passed away in December 2006 after battling multiple myeloma and heart disease. Roberts died of natural causes in April 2016.

"This is a reunion. We are never going to do a reboot because we are missing three cast members — and family members — so we would never try to do it without them," Romano said.

"Sawyer was a little bit more frustrated with being on TV": Madylin Sweeten on Sawyer Sweeten’s passing

While appearing on a 2016 episode of The Dr Oz Show, Sawyer Sweeten’s sister Madylin Sweeten shared that Sawyer "was a little bit more frustrated with being on TV, later," before stressing that he had "so much fun" during Everybody Loves Raymond.

"I think Sawyer was a little bit more frustrated with being on TV — later," Madylin said."

His brother added that Sawyer "had more of a cynical attitude towards it."

"We both definitely enjoyed being on the show. I think it was afterwards, when we realized how much school we missed and how little we got to socialize with other kids and just how much it affected [us] — I still have trouble talking to people, just on a regular, day-to-day basis. I think he kind of blamed Hollywood for that a little bit," added Sullivan.

